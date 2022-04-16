The Pixel 7 could stick with the same camera as the Pixel 6

Audio player loading…

With the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro likely to launch later this year, the rumors are starting to trickle in around what we might expect – and it seems as though there might not be much of an upgrade in the camera department this year.

Well-known tipster Yogesh Brar says that we will "most likely" see the camera setup from the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro used again. However, there might well be some sensor optimization and some software "magic" added, Brar adds.

Last year's Pixel 6 came with a triple-lens 50MP wide + 12MP ultrawide camera on the back, while the Pixel 6 Pro added a 48MP telephoto camera to the mix, offering a 4x optical zoom option than the standard model didn't have.

What we know so far

It's still relatively early days as far as Pixel 7 rumors are concerned, but we've already seen a few renders showing off what the phone might look like. Again, don't expect too much difference from the Pixel 6 models that made their debut back in 2021.

We've also heard that the Pixel 7 might come with a 6.3-inch screen (down from 6.4 inches on the Pixel 6), while the Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to have the same 6.7-inch screen as its predecessor.

Where we might see a change is in the processor power: the rumors are that Google is working on a Tensor 2 chipset, which will offer an upgrade over the original Tensor CPU that powered the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Watch this space.

Analysis: similar hardware isn't surprising

While the news that the Pixel 7 phones will carry the same cameras as the Pixel 6 models might be disappointing, it's not all that surprising – and don't forget that Google regularly works wonders on the Pixel 6 series in terms of photo optimization.

Perhaps more than any other phone maker, Google can be relied on to make sure that photos and videos look great, not just in terms of the raw data captured through the camera sensors, but also through the software processing. Night Sight on the Pixel phones is a great example of this.

With that in mind, it could well be that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are able to produce better pictures with the same camera hardware as we saw in 2021. It wouldn't be the first time Google has done some trickery like this on its Pixel smartphones.

The design looks like it's going to be similar too, but we're not too worried about that either: we like the rather unusual design that Google has settled on with the Pixel series, which is a breath of fresh air compared with the mass of iPhone clones that are currently available on the market.