The latest model Apple iPad hits lowest price ever ahead of Amazon Prime Day

We're rounding up today's best iPad deals ahead of the highly anticipated Prime Day sale, and we've spotted a fantastic offer on the latest model Apple iPad. Right now, Amazon has the 2020 iPad on sale for $299 (was $329). That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 10.2-inch tablet.



If you're looking for more power and storage, Amazon also has the 64GB iPad Air on sale for $549.99 (was $599) and the 128GB iPad Pro marked down to $924.93 (was $999).

Today's best iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - For a limited time, you can get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for a record-low price of $299 at Amazon. The affordable tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The 2020 iPad includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip and provides 32GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard and runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the Apple Pencil use. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



While we've seen Apple's latest model iPad at this record-low price for a while, it's rare to find all colors on sale, and they're in stock and ready to ship. We can't predict if you'll see a better price at the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More iPad deals

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - Another great iPad deal this week is on the 64GB iPad Air 4 at Amazon, which is on sale for $549 - only $10 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The 10.9-inch tablet comes with Apple's A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like power and features Touch ID and an impressive camera system.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB): $999 $924.93 at Amazon

Save $74.07 - Amazon has the powerful Apple iPad Pro on sale for $924.93. The 12.9-inch tablet packs 128GB of storage and comes with Face ID for secure authentication, Apple Pay, and a 10-hour battery life.

You can see more of the best cheap iPad deals and if you're looking for something with less power you can also see the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals and sales.