The cheapest broadband deal on the market is exclusive to TechRadar readers

If you're the kind of person who sees paying for internet as a necessary evil, then you're going love the cheap broadband deal we're bringing exclusively to TechRadar readers. It's from POP Telecom, it's for 12 months and it costs a measly £16.80 per month!

That makes it the very cheapest pay monthly internet deal on the UK market right now. And if you feel certain that there must be a catch or some hidden charges, then we'll happily disappoint you. There's absolutely nothing to pay upfront and includes line rental and a free Wi-Fi router.

You have until April 8 to lay your hands on the lowest priced broadband only deal around, so be sure to get in there quickly.

POP Telecom's super cheap broadband deal

Who is POP Telecom?

You may not have heard of POP Telecom, but it's been around for more than two decades and has the connections to cover around 94% of the UK. It claims to be one of the fastest growing telecommunication companies in the country today.