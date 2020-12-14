The best Walmart Green Monday deals: TVs, laptops, appliances, toys, and more

The Walmart Green Monday sale is live with incredible deals on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and so much more. The 2020 Green Monday deals event is your last opportunity to score incredible online bargains that ship in time for Christmas Day. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best Walmart Green Monday deals below.

Some highlighted bargains include this massive 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $448, the Google Nest thermometer marked down to $199, and the Apple AirPods in stock and on sale for $125.



You can also find best-selling gifts on sale like this Shark IQ Robot Vacuum discounted down to $199, 50% off the Instant Pot VIVA pressure cooker, and the AncestryDNA Test Kit on sale for $59.



See more of our top Walmart Green Monday deals below, and keep in mind, these offers are valid for today only, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Walmart Green Monday deals

onn. 70" 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp and smooth image quality.

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $394 $199 at Walmart

Save $195 - Get the best-selling Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $199 at Walmart. The robot vacuum allows you to schedule cleanings with Shark Clean app or Amazon Alexa, and the total home mapping lets you choose which rooms to clean.

Instant Pot VIVA 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker: $99.99 $49 at Walmart

This online-only deal discounts one of the many Instant Pot cookers down to a very reasonable $49. We also saw the VIVA take a drop at Best Buy for about the same price earlier this year – and this is a great discount.

Roku Ultra LT 4K Streaming Media Player: $79.00 $59 at Walmart

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $399.99 $278 at Walmart

Save $122 - A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, Walmart has this TCL 55-inch TV on sale for just $278. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Walmart

You can score a $30 price cut on the all-new Apple iPad at Walmart. A great gift idea for anyone on your list, the 10.2-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life. Each color ships on a different date, but they all arrive before Christmas.

Dyson V10 Total Clean vacuum cleaner: $379.99 $279.99 at Walmart

You can score a $100 price cut on the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum at Walmart. The cordless vacuum features a fully-sealed filtration system that traps 99.99% of particles and expells clean air.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $124.99 at Walmart

Save $35 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $125 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Google Nest Thermostat: $249 $199 at Walmart

Grab a Google Nest Thermostat for $50 off with this Green Monday Walmart deal. The Nest adapts to your schedule, warming and cooling to your habits, though you can tweak the temperature via linked smartphone. You can also link it to sensors to track temperature in each room of your abode.

AncestryDNA: $99 $59 at Walmart

A unique gift idea, the AncestryDNA kit gets a $40 price cut at Walmart. The kit will give you a huge amount of info about your heritage and ancestry, and the sheer number of other users means you're in with a great chance of finding some distant relatives. Ideal if you're building a family tree.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

A fantastic Cyber Week TV deal, you can score a massive $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

iPhone SE | $399 $249 at Walmart

Save $150 - You can get the all-new iPhone SE for just $249 when you buy it through Straight Talk or True Wireless. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $269 at Walmart

Save $150 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for a record-low price of $199.

Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Pet Vacuum: $149 $69 at Walmart

Save $70 - A cheap price for a vacuum that's apparently designed to deal with pet hair around the home. The dirt cup included can hold up to 1.5 liters, which should leave you with plenty of capacity for cleaning before you need to empty it out. You're also granted up to 12 feet of extendable cleaning reach with attachments, according to the manufacturer.

VTech Stroll and Discover Activity Walker: $39.82 $29.82 at Walmart

Help little ones learn to walk with the best-selling Stroll and Discover Activity Walker that's on sale for $29.82 at Walmart. Designed for ages 9-36 months, the walker features five light-up piano keys, three colorful shape sorters, a removable cell phone, spinning gears, and more.

