The best Prime Day gaming laptop deal is on Best Buy

The Asus TUF gaming laptop is already one of the best deals in the world of laptops. It's a solid gaming laptop, packed with the latest components and a durable chassis. And, with this Prime Day deal on Best Buy, the deal just got better.

Right now, you can get the Asus TUF gaming laptop, packed with an Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti for just $599 at Best Buy.

Those specs might not sound like a lot, but for people that just play some Overwatch, Valorant or League of Legends with their friends, it's more than enough to get you some extremely solid framerates at 1080p.

And with the 15.6-inch 1080p display, this laptop doesn't aim for anything it's not trying to do. This is the gaming laptop for anyone that just wants something that'll get the job done. And, if you want to spend $200 more, you can get a more beefy version of the laptop with a Ryzen 4000 processor and an RTX 2060, to really dominate the best PC games.

And if you're not in the US, we included some gaming laptop deals down below, so you can get the best price no matter where you are.

Check out our best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page for more great offers, as well.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on a mid-tier Prime Day gaming laptop deal for budget-minded gamers. Considering the price, this Asus TUF is an absolute top buy. A brand new 10th gen Intel Core i5, GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM and 256GB mean this cheap machine is still managing to pack in a ton of recent components.

View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on a Prime Day gaming laptop deal rocking an RTX 2060 graphics card - for under $1,000 no less. If that wasn't all, this Asus TUF also has a Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - superb specs for this price. Recommended.

View Deal

Today's best Asus TUF Gaming FX705DT deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon