The best cheap TV deals in March 2018 - 4K TVs for less

While Black Friday is the best time to buy a new HDTV, cheap TV deals are on our radar throughout the year, and we check through the most reliable retailers to find you the finest bargains every week. March happens to be a great time to look as retailers start to have deals on last year's models, and we've found some great prices.

Select highlights this week include offers bundled with gift cards, as well as TVs for $300 and less. If you're looking for something with a little more pizzazz, there are also QLED sets at great prices.

Take a look at our carefully curated extensive selection below. We've split the 4K TV deals into different size categories immediately after our pick for cheap TV deal of the week. Towards the bottom of the page, you'll also find our favorite HDTV (non-4K model). When you compare prices though, you really don't have to pay much more at all to get a modern 4K TV instead.

Whether you want a minimalist set with a price tag to match or features like HDR, IPS, or a curved set, we've got plenty of options. Read on to find the TV you want and save big!

TechRadar's cheap TV deal of the week

Samsung UN65MU6500 Curved 65-inch 4K Smart TV with $300 Gift Card |Now $949.60 | Walmart

The 65-inch version of Samsung's line of curved TVs, this Smart TV will provide an immersive streaming experience. Better yet, not only does Walmart sell it for the lowest price, but they've tossed in a $300 gift card to spend as you like.

Cheap TV deals (40-49 inch):

Sceptre 49-inch U500CV-U 4K TV | Now $250 | Walmart

Looking for a midsize set that won't break the bank? This 49-inch TV doesn't have a lot of bells and whistles to drive the price up, but at only $250, who needs them? It's a good option for those testing the 4K waters for the first time.

Seiki SC-49UK700N 49-Inch Smart 4K TV | Now $289.99 | Manhattan Products eBay

Another inexpensive entry level 4K set, this one also comes with Smart TV capabilities, making it a good choice if you're looking to cut the cable cord. Plus, it's $40 less than what other store like Walmart are charging.

Samsung UN43MU6300 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | Now $350 | BuyDig

Equipped with HDR and Smart TV capabilities, this Samsung has everything you could want in a small package. And at only $350, it's $238 off list price and at least $28 less than you'll find it elsewhere. Be aware, you won't see the price drop until you reach the final checkout step.

Cheap TV deals (50-59 inch):

Hisense 55DU6500 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now $299.99 | Walmart

Yes, you really can get a 55-inch 4K TV for just $300. Even more remarkable is the fact that a TV this cheap comes equipped with HDR. This deal is $120 off list price and one of the best prices we've seen for a 4K TV of this size.

Vizio D50-51 50-inch 4K Smart TV | Now $328 | Walmart

Even if it's not as cheap as the 55-inch TV above, the 50-inch model in Vizio's D-Series still offers a lot, especially when discounted by $170 off list price to $328, including Smart TV capabilities, DTS virtual surround sound, and a V8 processor.

Sony KD50X690E 50-inch Smart 4K HDR TV | Now $399.97 | P.C. Richard & Son

Although this 50-inch TV sports the Sony brand name, its price tag is still surprisingly small. Even better, it comes with both HDR and Smart TV capabilities, so although its other features are fairly basic, it's still a good deal.

Samsung UN55MU6500 Curved 55-inch 4K Smart TV | Now $469 | BuyDig eBay

For those looking for an immersive TV viewing experience, a curved TV is worth considering. At only $469 (you'll see this price at checkout), this Samsung is more than $200 off list price and less than what other stores charge for a refurb. Not only is it curved, but it also features Smart TV capabilities.

Samsung UN58MU6070 58" 4K Smart TV | Now $528 | Walmart

Can't decide between a 55-inch TV and a 60-inch TV? Here's a 58-inch set. At just $528, it is nearly $200 less than what other stores like Best Buy charge. And it comes with Smart TV capabilities in case you're looking to cut the cable cord.

LG 55SJ8000 55-inch 4K HDR IPS Smart TV | Now $549 | Beach Camera eBay

With both IPS and HDR, this 55-inch LG set is equipped to deliver exceptional picture quality. Better yet, at just $549, Beach Camera is selling it for nearly half-price. It also comes with Smart TV capabilities for the cord-cutters out there.

Samsung QN55Q6F 55-inch QLED 4K HDR TV | Now $899.97 | P.C. Richard & Son

Samsung's Quantum-dot TVs don't come cheap (and for good reason), but you can get this one for less than what you might expect. At $900, it's $600 off list price and $100 less than what other stores charge.

Cheap TV deals (60-85 inch):

Sceptre U650CV-U 65-inch 4K TV | Now $449.99 | Walmart

If you want to live large, but don't want to spend the money, here's a cheap 65" 4K TV. In fact, this is the best price you're going to find for a 65" 4K TV. It doesn't come with a lot of bells and whistles, but if you put a premium on size, this is the TV for you.

Vizio D65-E0 65-inch 4K Smart TV | Now $628 | Jet

Another TV in Vizio's D-series, this 65-inch model combines features with affordability. It's nearly $300 off list price and about $100 less than what other stores charge. (Walmart has it for the same price.) It features Smart TV capabilities so you can stream your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, and elsewhere.

LG 60SJ8000 60-inch IPS HDR 4K Smart TV | Now $699 | Beach Camera eBay

Like its smaller 55-inch brethren above, this 60-inch Nano Cell LG set combines IPS and HDR to ensure a great picture from every angle. Even better, at only $699, Beach Camera is selling it for half-price.

Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch HDR 4K Smart TV | Now $999.96 | P.C. Richard & Son

If you're in the market for one of Samsung premium 4K TVs, here's a great deal on an HDR-equipped Smart TV. P.C. Richard & Son is offering it for $1,000, which is about $200 less than what we saw it priced at on Black Friday. (You will need to add it to your cart and provide your name and email to see this price.)

Sceptre U750CV-U 75-inch 4K TV | Now $999.99 | Walmart

If size is of the utmost importance, but you don't want an equally large price tag, here's an affordable 75-inch option. At this price, you won't get a lot of features, but you will get a lot of square-inches. Walmart is selling this 75-inch set for $800 off list price.View Deal

LG 75UJ6470 75-inch 4K Smart TV with $300 Gift Card | Now $1,497 | Dell Home

A 75-inch Smart TV with HDR, this set will deliver a big and bold picture. Even better, while most stores charge about $1,500, Dell is the only that throws in a $300 gift card, so provided you'll use it, this is a great price.

Sony XBR75X900E 75-inch HDR 4K Smart TV | Now $2,498 | Amazon

If size isn't the only factor driving your TV buying decision, this large set from Sony comes loaded with features and a quality picture. And buying it from Amazon, not only is it discounted by $300, but it comes enabled with Alexa.

Samsung QN65Q9FAMFXZA 65-inch QLED HDR 4K Smart TV | Now $2,499.99 | Newegg

Considered one of the best Samsung TVs on the market, the Q9F is a top-tier TV with picture quality to match its hefty price tag. But though it has a list price of $6,000, you can get for nearly 60% off at Newegg. To get this price, log into your account and apply coupon code " EMCPSRR39". To get the final price of $2,500, you'll need to mail in this $100 rebate by March 28.View Deal

Not found the right cheap TV for you today? Or maybe you'd prefer to directly browse the TVs at your favourite retailers instead of our highlights of the best cheap TV deals? We're updating this page on a regular basis, so you may have better look another day. If you want to take a look for yourself now though, here are the direct links to a the full collection of TV deals at multiple stores.

The best cheap HD TV deal