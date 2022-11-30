Boxing Day laptop sales 2022: latest news and deals to expect this year

With December upon us, it won't be long until this year's Boxing Day laptop sales get underway. Massive savings across everything from cheap Chromebooks to good-value mid-range devices and high-end MacBooks are expected based on what we've seen in previous events.

Whether you've got £200 or £2000 to spend, you should be able to find an offer to suit your budget this month on some of the best laptops and best Chromebooks you can buy. That may be one of the many cheap Chromebooks we've already seen throughout the year, a small discount on the latest M2 MacBook Air model – or something in between.

We're still weeks away from the start of any actual Boxing Day laptop sales. However, if you're interested in seeing what's available today then these are the top offers at key retailers right now as well as the lowest prices on some popular devices.

3 of the best laptops to look for in the Boxing Day sales

Boxing Day laptop sales: our predictions

We're in an interesting time for laptops, and that will have an influence on what kind of deals we can expect during the sales over Boxing Day.

For one, 12th generation Intel processors are now more popular in laptops, so we've seen an influx of new models sporting those latest CPUs. This could mean laptops with 11th generation or older processors will get some tasty price cuts as retailers make way for newer models.

This is good news for consumers, as while 12th Gen CPUs are certainly very good, the 11th and 10th generation CPUs were no slouches either, so you could pick up an excellent laptop for a great price. We already saw offers on these devices over Black Friday, so if any are left in stock we should see them in the Boxing Day laptop sales.

Meanwhile, Apple has taken the rare step of continuing to sell the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) alongside the newer MacBook Air (M2, 2022). Apple usually discontinues the older model when a newer one is launched, but it's keeping the M1 version as a more affordable alternative to the M2 model. It fell to its lowest price ever over Black Friday, so it may return to that - or at least something similar - before the end of the year.

Nvidia has also announced and launched new desktop graphics cards, the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080. While these are only for desktop gaming PCs, it does suggest that we may see RTX 4000 laptop graphics cards soon - and that could mean existing gaming laptops could get price cuts in this year's Boxing Day sales.

Last year's best Boxing Day laptop deals

Below is a selection of the very best Boxing Day laptop deals we saw last year. Prices have changed considerably over the last twelve months and new product launches mean discounts could be even larger this time around.

You can use these to get a general idea of what to expect at the end of the month as well as a way to compare which prices are actually good deals in the Boxing Day sales.

