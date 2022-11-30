Boxing Day laptop sales 2022: latest news and deals to expect this year

With December upon us, it won't be long until this year's Boxing Day laptop sales get underway. Massive savings across everything from cheap Chromebooks to good-value mid-range devices and high-end MacBooks are expected based on what we've seen in previous events.
Whether you've got £200 or £2000 to spend, you should be able to find an offer to suit your budget this month on some of the best laptops and best Chromebooks you can buy. That may be one of the many cheap Chromebooks we've already seen throughout the year, a small discount on the latest M2 MacBook Air model – or something in between.
For now, we're here to share any early offers and the latest news in the run-up, but be sure to bookmark the page and come back later in the month.
Early Boxing Day laptop sales: quick links
We're still weeks away from the start of any actual Boxing Day laptop sales. However, if you're interested in seeing what's available today then these are the top offers at key retailers right now as well as the lowest prices on some popular devices.
3 of the best laptops to look for in the Boxing Day sales
The new best laptop of 2022
The new Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) is the best laptop you can currently buy, improving on Apple's previous mode in a range of important ways. It's got a brand-new design that gives it a more modern feel, while making it thinner and lighter, and is powered by the powerful new M2 chip.
However, it is more expensive than the previous model - by quite a bit, so if you're looking for something more affordable, consider the still-excellent MacBook Air (M1, 2020), which will likely come down in price for in the Boxing Day laptop sales.
Read more: MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review
For
- Great new design
- Long battery life
Against
- More expensive than previously
- New colors are a bit tame
The best affordable laptop around
The brilliant Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook proves how good modern Chromebooks are these days. It can be used as a laptop or a tablet, and it's backed up by some very impressive specs. Like all the best Chromebooks, its battery packs an incredibly long life of almost 22 hours.
Chromebooks usually drop in price during the Boxing Day laptop sales, so this is definitely onethat's worth keeping an eye on.
Read more: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook review
For
- Lightweight and portable
- Long battery life
Against
- Tiny keyboard
- finicky trackpad
The best value laptop of 2022
The Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) remains easily the best value laptop money can buy, thanks to its revolutionary ARM-based Apple M1 chip.
It's a stunning achievement: a thin and light laptop that offers great performance, even with 4K video editing, plus incredible battery life.
Prices for the MacBook Air have stabilised around the $900 / £900 mark, though it has dropped to $799 / £799 for short periods of time over Black Friday. With the newer MacBook Air (M2, 2022) now out, we're now keeping an eye out for that discount to return for the Boxing Day sales.
Read more: MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
For
- Silent to use
- Amazing battery life
Against
- Fanless design could impact performance
Boxing Day laptop sales: our predictions
We're in an interesting time for laptops, and that will have an influence on what kind of deals we can expect during the sales over Boxing Day.
For one, 12th generation Intel processors are now more popular in laptops, so we've seen an influx of new models sporting those latest CPUs. This could mean laptops with 11th generation or older processors will get some tasty price cuts as retailers make way for newer models.
This is good news for consumers, as while 12th Gen CPUs are certainly very good, the 11th and 10th generation CPUs were no slouches either, so you could pick up an excellent laptop for a great price. We already saw offers on these devices over Black Friday, so if any are left in stock we should see them in the Boxing Day laptop sales.
Meanwhile, Apple has taken the rare step of continuing to sell the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) alongside the newer MacBook Air (M2, 2022). Apple usually discontinues the older model when a newer one is launched, but it's keeping the M1 version as a more affordable alternative to the M2 model. It fell to its lowest price ever over Black Friday, so it may return to that - or at least something similar - before the end of the year.
Nvidia has also announced and launched new desktop graphics cards, the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080. While these are only for desktop gaming PCs, it does suggest that we may see RTX 4000 laptop graphics cards soon - and that could mean existing gaming laptops could get price cuts in this year's Boxing Day sales.
Last year's best Boxing Day laptop deals
Below is a selection of the very best Boxing Day laptop deals we saw last year. Prices have changed considerably over the last twelve months and new product launches mean discounts could be even larger this time around.
You can use these to get a general idea of what to expect at the end of the month as well as a way to compare which prices are actually good deals in the Boxing Day sales.
Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook Flip C214MA:
£329.99 £149 at Amazon
Save £191 – This is a terrific bargain price for a 2-in-1 laptop from Amazon. These are rarely found below the £200 mark so this drop to £150 is even better than normal. Definitely don't miss your chance to get a flexible machine for more than 50% off. There's 4GB RAM and 32GB storage that will be fine for basic tasks and is a reasonable specification for a basic budget laptop.
Samsung Galaxy Book Go:
£399 £319 at Amazon
Save £80 – The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is normally more expensive than similar laptops in its price range but is now much more affordable with this deal. As well as a £50 discount right now, you can save another £30 by applying the voucher on the store page. At £319, it's a great price for a laptop that has an impressive 18-hour battery life. With a spec that features 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, you're also getting a well-performing machine for your money that will handle everyday jobs, work and media streaming.
Asus VivoBook 15:
£699.97 £599.97 at Box
Save £100 – You can pick up this powerful Asus VivoBook from Box. This laptop comes with a huge 16GB of RAM that gives it a considerable performance boost over other devices at a similar price. There's also a clear and detailed IPS display, speedy i5 processor and large 512GB SSD for fast access to files and applications. This is the laptop to go for if you want to use it for more advanced photo and video editing or more involving tasks.
Apple MacBook Air (M1):
£999 £889 at Amazon
Save £110 - You're saving a healthy £110 on the latest MacBook Air here – and one with the powerful M1 chip at the helm no less. That's an excellent price - even if we have seen it around £20 cheaper in the past in a particularly speedy flash sale. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.