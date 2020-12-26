The best after Christmas TV sales: 4K TV deals from Samsung, Sony, and LG

After Christmas sales are the perfect opportunity to pick up a cheap TV deal with end-of-year clearance prices on a wide range of sets from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we've rounded up the best after Christmas TV sales below. You can also shop more bargains with our roundup of the best after Christmas sales from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon

Some highlighted bargains include a 50% discount on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K Smart TV, this TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $319.99 and a $200 discount on the Samsung 65-inch QLED TV.



Shop more of the best after Christmas TV sales below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and stock is limited, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best after Christmas TV deals

Westinghouse 42-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $209.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Get this Westinghouse 42-inch 4K TV on sale for just $169.99. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience, so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

JVC 43-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $249.99 $219.99 at Walmart

Save $30 - If you're looking for a smaller set, Walmart has the JVC 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $219.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 - A fantastic TV deal, you can score a massive $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic value mid-range set for any living room, and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, Best Buy has this TCL 55-inch TV on sale for just $319.99. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in and includes a voice remote so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Sony 43-Inch X800H 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 $448 at Amazon

Save $151 - Another relatively new 2020 release, this Sony X800H 4K TV is a great mid-range option for those who want something a little more premium at 43-inches. Fully compatible with all widely used smart platforms, this Sony also includes the latest Triluminos

and MotionFlow XR technologies, as well as Dolby vision support.

LG 70-inch 73 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $696.99 at Amazon

Save $303 - There's an absolutely eye-watering saving available right now on this LG 73 Series TV at Amazon - which brings it to 30% off. With a quad-core 4K processor, Active HDR, and in-built Apple HomeKit, this is a good choice if you want something that's not just big, but fully featured as well.

Sony 65-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $999.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - You can save $120 on this stunning 65-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV this week at Best Buy. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $1,299.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - For a limited time, you can score a $200 discount on the Samsung 65-inch QLED TV. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $500. This mid-price OLED TV has got a staggering $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. Featuring 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

