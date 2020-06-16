The Beats Solo Pro noise cancelling headphones hit lowest price ever

Just in time for Father's Day, Best Buy has the top-rated Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale for $229.99. That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've found for the noise cancelling earphones.



The Beats Solo Pro feature noise cancelling technology, which actively blocks external noise, and the transparency mode allows you to naturally filter in environmental noise to help you stay aware of your surroundings. The wireless headphones also deliver a powerful, balanced sound thanks to the advanced acoustic system, and the on-ear controls allow you to easily control your music, phone calls, and voice capability. The cushioned headphones are available in six different color choices and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Beats Solo Pro and a fantastic deal for a pair of premium noise cancelling headphones. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the earphones on sale, so you should snag this deal for dad before it's too late.

Beats headphone deal:

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

