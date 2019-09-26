The Apple AirPods are down to their lowest price ever at Walmart

If you're looking to snag a discount on the latest model Apple AirPods, then you've come to the right place. Thanks to the release of the Amazon Echo Buds, you can now get the 2019 Apple AirPods on sale at Walmart for $169. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the earbuds that come with a wireless charging case. Walmart also has the first generation AirPods on sale for $144.



The 2019 Apple AirPods are ready to use as soon as you take them out of the case and will automatically pair with your Apple devices. The wireless earbuds can sense when they're in your ear, and your music will pause as soon as you take them out. Apple's AirPods feature quality sound despite its size and offer an impressive five hours of battery life.



The most significant difference between the original version and the last model Apple AirPods is faster pairing and its charging case. The charging case on the newer model offers a further 20 hours of battery life and can be charged wirelessly using a charging mat or a lightning connector. Faster pairing on the 2019 model is due to the improved connectivity because of Apple's new H1 headphone chip. The H1 chip also allows access to Siri which enables you to skip songs, make calls, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Apple AirPods and a fantastic deal for wireless earbuds packed with premium features. We don't know how long Walmart will have the earbuds on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Learn more about Apple's wireless earbuds with our Apple AirPods review.