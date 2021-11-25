Stop what you're doing and jump on this Apple MacBook Air deal for just $729

Looking for the best MacBook Air Black Friday deal? We think we've just found it, with B&H Photo cutting the price of the MacBook Air 2020 Intel model to just $729.99 - the lowest we've ever seen it go for.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

We need to make it clear that this deal is not for the most recent model of the MacBook Air, which is powered by Apple's M1 chip, but is instead for the model that was launched earlier in 2020 with an Intel processor.

However, this is still a brilliant laptop, especially for this ultra-low price. It comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This is easily the best laptop you can buy at this price, but it looks to be selling out fast.

We've seen a couple of MacBook Air M1 deals as well, but they quickly go out of stock, and none of them are as cheap as this one. Even when Black Friday itself arrives tomorrow, we doubt this deal will be beaten.

B&H Photo also has the M1 MacBook Air for $100 off, now just $899, which is a great alternative.

As you'll see when you click through to B&H Photo's MacBook Air deal, the retailer says there is limited stock at this price, so you'll want to act fast before it sells out!

Apple MacBook Air (2020, Intel) $999 $729.99 at B&H Photo

Save $270 - This incredible MacBook Air deal is still going strong, with a price cut to 2020's Intel model now putting it at the lowest it's ever been. While this doesn't feature the M1 chip, it's still a fantastic laptop for the price.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 8GB RAM, 256GB: $999 $899 at B&H Photo

Save $100: With this Black Friday MacBook Air deal, you're getting the best laptop in the world for just $899, which is one of the best prices we've seen. If you want a thin and light laptop, this is the one to get.

B&H Photo also has some great MacBook Pro Black Friday deals as well, including the latest models, and these are great picks if you want a MacBook Black Friday deal that offers more power.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the MacBook Air from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

