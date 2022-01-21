Sony's 65-inch OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price in epic Super Bowl TV deal

If you're looking for a premium OLED display for the big upcoming game, then you're in luck. Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include this 65-inch OLED TV from Sony that's on sale for $1,499.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the A8H Series TV.



Perfect for the big game, Sony's A8H Series TV is loaded with premium features and provides a stunning picture with lifelike images thanks to the powerful X1 ultimate processor and OLED display. The 4K TV features millions of OLED pixels supercharged by the Pixel Contrast Booster, which delivers deep blacks and intense colors for sharp contrast and lifelike images. The smart TV also features Game Mode for a super smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model and an incredible deal for a 65-inch OLED TV. If you're looking for bargains, you can visit our roundup of today's best Super Bowl TV deals with prices starting at just $329.99.

Super Bowl OLED TV deal

Sony A8H 65-inch OLED TV: $2,499.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $1,000 - This epic Super Bowl TV deal on the Sony A8H Series OLED display is getting a whopping $1,000 discount at Best Buy. That brings the price of the 65-inch 4K TV down to a record-low price of $1,499.99. Perfect for the big game - you're getting a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the OLED technology, plus you're getting Dolby Vision coupled with Dolby Atmos for an immersive home cinema experience.

