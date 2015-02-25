Android Lollipop lands on 2014 Moto X at Verizon and AT&T

Update 2/25: AT&T's version of the second-gen Moto X has now received its Android 5.0 Lollipop as well.

The news comes via a tip to Phone Arena, followed by reader reports of the update arriving.

Android Lollipop should roll out gradually to AT&T's 2014 Moto X via a big 650MB update, so watch out for it over the next couple of days if you've been waiting all this time.

Original story follows…

The 2014 Moto X's Android 5.0 Lollipop upgrade has arrived for Verizon subscribers.

The update is rolling out to Verizon Moto X users over the air even now, 9to5Google reports.

Details on Lollipop for the Moto X 2014 leaked in early November, so it was only a matter of time before the update arrived.

With it comes UI and aesthetic improvements for Motorola's current flagship, plus performance improvements, a new notifications system, a smart lock feature for users with a smartwatch, and more.