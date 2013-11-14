Download iOS 7.0.4 now, especially if your FaceTime calls live in a world of fail

It may not have the zoom animation-minimizing prowess of iOS 7.0.3, but iOS 7.0.4, available right now, brings welcome fixes.

The biggest patch deals with FaceTime. Calls were failing for some, but Apple claimed the freshest iOS 7 release remedies the issue. The 18.4 MB update also brings bug fixes and other unspecified improvements.

Owners of the iPad 2 and up, iPhone 4 and up, iPad mini, iPad mini 2 with Retina display and 5th generation iPod touch can all partake in FaceTime fail-fixing relief. There's also a new Apple TV update out and iOS 6.1.5 for the fourth-gen iPod touch, so dig in.

