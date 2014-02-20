The gorgeous new Google Maps will soon be available to all

The new look for Google Maps that Google unveiled during its IO keynote in May 2013 is finally beginning to roll out to all users.

The new Google Maps will replace the old version in desktop browsers "around the world," arriving "in the coming weeks," Vice President of Google Maps Brian McClendon wrote in a blog post.

"It's now even easier to plan your next trip, check live traffic conditions, discover what's happening around town, and learn about a new area," McClendon wrote, linking to the Google+ page documenting the return of Pegman.

He said the new Google Maps enables users to make smarter decisions, get from Point A to Point B faster and "see the world from every angle."

The eye of the beholder

McClendon outlined some specific new Google Maps features.

For one thing, searching for particular types of businesses, like cafes, pulls up results right on the map. Clicking on one suggests related results.

The new Google Maps also displays multiple routes for cars, bikes and public transportation, integrating real-time traffic reports and Street View previews on the map as well.

And vibrant imagery like Street View and destination previews is now easier to access from a new carousel feature at the bottom of the map.

The new Google Maps may not be quite perfect yet, McClendon noted.

"With any product redesign, there may be bumps along the road. We're hoping that you're as excited as we are to navigate uncharted territory in pursuit of the perfect map."

He encouraged users to send feedback via Google's support site.