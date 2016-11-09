Sears has some pretty sweet Samsung TV deals for Black Friday

There are two great times to pick up a brand-new TV: the week leading up to the Super Bowl and Black Friday. Fortunately for anyone looking for that next flat screen, while we’re still a few months away from Super Sunday, Black Friday’s shaping up to have some of the best deals yet on the latest UHD panels.

One set of deals that are worth pointing out in particular are the ones going on at Sears, where you can pick up a new TV starting at $249 for a 40-incher. The TV in question there is likely last year’s Samsung UN40J6200 1080p smart TV , which typically sells for $327.

If you’re looking for something a bit larger, Sears will be offering a 60-inch 1080p TV for $579 or a 55-inch 4K UHD TV for $599. Those TVs are the Samsung UN60J6200 1080p Smart TV and Samsung UN55KU6300 4K Smart TV , which are typically available for $647 or $697 respectively.

The final deal worth calling attention to is the one at the end of the list – this year’s 65-inch Curved SUHD TV, the Samsung UN65KS8500 which usually retails for $1,697 but will be available on Black Friday for $1,599.

Here are all the Black Friday deals in full detail:

Now, the one caveat here is that some of those models are from last year, so keep that in mind when shopping around and comparing Sears’ wares to, say, Amazon’s or Best Buy’s.