Save up to $750 on Alienware and G7 Dell gaming laptops this Cyber Monday

Dell have discounted their range of gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals this week, including the powerhouse that is the Alienware M15. You can pick up this beast for just $1,399.99 right now - a massive $750 saving. Elsewhere, you'll find the Alienware M17 laptop has been cut by $580, bringing the price down to $1,799.99 and the G7 is available for just $949 - a rare sub-$1,000 price tag for this slimline gaming laptop.

The M-series and G-series machines are widely respected gaming laptops, boasting strong RAM specs and high-performance processors to ensure you're not compromising on power with portability. If you're looking to spend as little as possible on a high powered gaming laptop in the Cyber Monday deals, the G7 will be your best bet - you're getting all the specs you need to run today's games in a sleek shell with a FHD display and narrow bezels. Plus, you're getting some serious graphics for your cash with a GTX 1660 Ti 6GB card.

The M15 and the M17 gaming laptops will set you back a little more cash this Cyber Monday, but you're getting a premium gaming experience from Alienware. We're talking stunning displays, dual-fan cooling, Nvidia ray tracing, DLSS, and AI enhancements, as well as a solid 17-hour battery on the M17.

These Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are only just out the gate, so be sure to snap one up if you've been looking for your next portable rig.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,529 $949.99 at Dell

Save $580 on the 15.6-inch Dell G7 gaming laptop this Cyber Monday. You're getting a whopping 6-core 9th generation i7 processor, 256GB SSD + 1TB SATA hard drive, 16GB of RAM (configured as two slots of 8GB), a Full HD display, and 6GB of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. Oh, and you're also getting three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC thrown in as the cherry on top.

Alienware M15 15-inch gaming laptop | $2,149 $1,399.99 at Dell

Save a massive $750 on the Alienware M15 gaming laptop at Dell this week. You're getting a 9th generation i7 processor under the hood, with a 512GB SSD, a massive 32GB of RAM (configured as two sets of 16GB), and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. That's a fantastic price on those specs, and with all the extra Alienware features you're getting an amazing deal today.

Alienware M17 17-inch gaming laptop | $2,379.99 $1,799.99 at Dell

This is the biggest laptop on sale today at Dell, but it's by no means a pain to lug around. This is a mega-slim 17-inch gaming laptop, weighing in at just 5.8lb and carrying a 9th generation i7 processor, 512GB of SSD, a 17.3-inch FHD display, 16GB of RAM and 8GB of GeForce RTX 2070 graphics.

