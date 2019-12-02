Save up to $500 in these last dash MacBook Pro deals for Cyber Monday

The MacBook Pro is a staple luxury laptop for many, which is why we're seeing so many fantastic Cyber Monday deals this week. With Black Friday fully done and dusted, you can still find some brilliant prices on a top of the range MacBook Pro thanks to this week's continued sales.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro models have seen considerable discounts over the past weekend, and there's still time to pick up a massive 256GB SSD version for just $1,999 right now. If you're really looking to push the boat out this Cyber Monday, you can pick up a 512GB SSD version for just $2,299 still.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro offers some major power enhancements over its smaller 13-inch sibling. You're getting a better display resolution at 2,880 x 1,800 compared to 2,560 x 1,600 but there's also an 8-core i9 processor under the hood of the 512GB version as opposed to the 13-inch's quad-core i7 offering. You're getting more raw power with boosted RAM and those processor improvements, making the 15-incher a better buy for high powered computing.

What does that mean for you? Well, if you're buying a new MacBook Pro for everyday tasks this Cyber Monday, you'd be better off with this $1,199 deal on the 13-inch model. If you're looking to run higher performance apps or multi-task between more windows, however, you'll want to take a look at the MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deals below.

MacBook Pro 15-inch Cyber Monday deals

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 256GB | $2,399 $1,999 at B&H

You can grab this 256GB SSD configuration for $400 off at B&H right now. You're getting a 9th generation i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, so if you're looking for a MacBook with above-average punch but don't want to be floored by the prices of the higher range configurations, this is the deal for you. You can also pick up the 13-inch model for $1,199 if don't need that much power.

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 512GB | $2,799 $2,299 at Amazon

This MacBook Pro stores a massive 8-core 9th generation i9 processor as well as a 512GB SSD. 16GB of RAM will make sure all those high-performance parts work smoothly together, making this 15-inch laptop a powerhouse of performance and portability. Plus, you're saving $500 at Amazon this week.

