Save up to $300 with these Razer Blade gaming laptop deals

Razer gaming laptop deals are heating up this week, but the PC gaming brand has just launched its own set of offers that cut prices on more enthusiast-level rigs. You're in the right place if you're shopping for some serious power, therefore, with everything up to 300Hz displays and RTX 2080 GPUs on offer here.

Generally you're saving around $200 on these Razer gaming laptop deals, with the cheapest coming in at $1,499.99. That's a $300 saving on the Razer Blade Stealth, a portable machine offering up a 10th gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. You're picking up GTX 1650 Ti graphics in here, which makes this more appropriate for Razer lovers on a budget. A build with a boosted processor, 4K OLED display, and RTX 2070 GPU is available for $200 off, now sitting at $1,999.99.

We're rounding up our top picks of the latest Razer gaming laptop deals just below, but you can find far cheaper gaming laptop deals available across the web if you're not looking at specs this high. We're also rounding up more offers across the US, UK and Australia further down the page.

Razer Blade Stealth 13.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Razer

Save $300 on this 13.3-inch Razer Blade Stealth - ideal if you're looking for a smaller gaming laptop with more options for portability. There's a quad-core 10th generation i7 processor in here, with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and GTX 1650 Ti graphics as well. Plus, you're getting a matte 120Hz display.

Razer Blade 15 Base 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,999.99 $1,899.99 at Razer

Or, upgrade to a hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor with RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics on a 144Hz display. You're keeping the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD as above, but picking up a considerably more powerful laptop with a larger screen as well. You can also upgrade to a 4K OLED display for just $1,999.99, which is well worth it at this price point and with that RTX 2070 GPU.

Razer Blade Pro 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $2,599 $2,399.99 at Razer

If you're after even more power, this massive 17.3-inch Razer gaming laptop deal offers up octa-core 10th gen i7 processor in the premium Pro model. You're keeping the RTX 2070 graphics, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD of the cheaper base model above, but picking up a far more premium laptop here. You can also grab an RTX 2080 build for $200 off at $2,999.99.

