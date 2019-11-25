Save up to $250 in these Dell XPS Black Friday deals - our top laptop of 2019

Dell's seasonal sales have started to roll out, and these XPS Black Friday deals offer up to $250 off the incredibly powerful laptop range. For as little as $999 you're getting one of the year's most popular laptops (we recently rated it as the best laptop of 2019), with a specification that can take on anything a power user could throw at it. With the week leading up to Black Friday already underway, here's a closer look at the amazing laptop you could be picking up at an even better price.

The XPS range offers a rarely lightweight design for a laptop of this caliber. That means all that power under the hood won't leave you with house-bound laptop. Instead you've got the best of both worlds with anything up to a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD all sitting in an ultra-thin shell.

The display really is something to behold, as well. An InfinityEdge design keeps bezels skinny but a number of laptops are also offering such full-screen features. Where the XPS shines is in its 4K Ultra HD resolution options, packing 8 million pixels onto your display with an anti-reflective screen and 400-nit brightness.

At up to $250 off, these Dell XPS Black Friday deals are not to be missed, but in case you're looking for something a little different, you can check up on our regularly updated Black Friday laptop deals selection.

Dell XPS Black Friday deals available now

New Dell XPS 15-inch laptop | $1,099.99 $999.99 at Dell

This is the latest and physically largest Dell XPS laptop you can pick up today, so a price tag under $1,000 is an excellent opportunity. You're only getting an i5 processor in here, but it's 9th generation so if you're looking to get smaller tasks done well you're sorted. You're also getting a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM included in the 15-inch shell.

Dell XPS 13-inch laptop | $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS runs on an 8th generation i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Add to that the stunning display, ultra-thin portability, and incredible durability of this model and you've got yourself a fantastic Black Friday deal. This isn't the latest XPS 13 model, but you're getting some impressive specs and features for your cash here.

New Dell XPS 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop | $1,649.99 $1,449.99 at Dell

With an incredible 10th generation i7 processor and 16GB of RAM packed into this ultra portable 2-in-1 XPS laptop, a saving of $200 is all the more welcome. With a 256GB SSD and all the touch screen functions you'd expect from a hybrid computer, you'll be sailing through all your creative and multi-tasking efforts.

