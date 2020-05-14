Save over $1,000 on laptop deals at Lenovo's early Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day is almost upon us and to celebrate Lenovo is giving us a sneak peek sale with early doorbuster deals throughout its site. Lenovo's early Memorial Day sale includes over $1,000 in savings on best-selling laptops, webcams, desktops, and more.



Our top picks include the best-selling Yoga C740 Laptop on sale for $829.99, a massive $1,230 discount on the ThinkPad X280, and you can save an additional $600 on the Yoga C930 laptop when you apply coupon code SNEAKPEEKMD1 at checkout.

Lenovo's sale isn't just about laptops, the retailer also has the highly sought after Lenovo 500 webcam on sale for $49.99 and the stylish IdeaCentre A340 desktop discounted down to $629.99.



Lenovo is dropping new doorbuster deals every day, so if you see something you like, you should take advantage now before it's too late. You can also shop more online offers with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales that are happening now.

Lenovo Memorial Day deals:

Lenovo Yoga C740 Laptop: $869.99 $829.99 at Lenovo

Get the best-selling Yoga C740 on sale for $829.99. The powerful laptop packs a 14-inch touchscreen display, a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X280 Laptop: $2,079 $849 at Lenovo

A fantastic deal, you can get the ThinkPad X280 on sale for just $849 at Lenovo's Memorial Day sale. That's a massive $1,230 discount for the 12-inch laptop which features an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8350U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga C930 Laptop: $1,599.99 $999.99 at Lenovo

You can save a whopping $600 on the Yoga C930 laptop when you use eCoupon SNEAKPEEKMD1 at checkout. The ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop features an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Lenovo 500 FHD | $69.99 $49.99 at Lenovo

Get the Lenovo 500 Full HD webcam on sale for $49.99. The affordable webcam allows you to automatically log in with facial recognition technology and can capture everything with a wide view 75-degree lens.

IdeaCentre A340 22-inch Desktop: $649.99 $629.99 at Lenovo

For a limited time, you can save on the stylish IdeaCentre A340 desktop at Lenovo. The all-in-one A340 features a 22-inch touchscreen display, an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8100T processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB hard drive paired with a 128GB SSD.

