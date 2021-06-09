Save over $100 with Amazon's latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals

Now that the previous generation iPad Pro has run off the shelves, those after a premium tablet at a great price are turning to Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals for the best value. Amazon is obliging this week, with hefty $100+ discounts across the full range of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets.

The cheapest model available is the 128GB S7, with a $100 saving down to $549 (was $649.99). While we have seen this device, and many others in today's Samsung Galaxy tablet deals, a little cheaper in the past, that's still an excellent discount that hasn't been spotted too often over the last few months.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is down as low as $699.99 right now (was $849.99), with a $150 saving. Again, this model has been around $30 cheaper in the past, but we haven't seen discounts reaching $660 in a good few months now.

These are some of the best discounts on premium tablets around right now, with only the iPad Air 4 threatening the S7's price point. However, calendar watchers will notice that Prime Day deals are fast approaching, and we may see that extra $30 discount drop away later on in the month as well. If you're in need of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals sooner rather than later, though, you're still getting a fantastic discount today.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $549 at Amazon

While this isn't the cheapest we've ever seen the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, it's only around $30 off and still an excellent $100 discount over a $649.99 MSRP. Considering drops below this $550 position are still fairly rare that's excellent value right now, but keep an eye out for more offers later in the month if you're truly chasing the best price possible. 256GB: $729.99 $619 | 512GB: $829.99 $695

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): $849.99 $699.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus has dropped down to $699.99 this week at Amazon. That's a good chunk of change off the MSRP, and even if we've seen it drop $30 lower in the past, those discounts are particularly rare on this turbo-charged model. 256GB: $929.99 $800.81 | 512GB: $1,029.99 $899.99

