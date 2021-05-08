Save $750 and bag a 4K touchscreen in one of the best Dell XPS 13 deals ever

Still available on the official Dell store this weekend is what is, perhaps, the best Dell XPS 13 deal we've seen all year - this new 4K touchscreen model for just $949.99 (was $1,699).

Yes, that's a whopping $750 saving. This one doesn't just have a fancy screen either, there's also a fairly powerful Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD hiding under the hood. While that's not the latest processor on the market it's still very, very powerful, and you're still getting the latest chassis design here - one that features a beautiful bezel-less display.

We've actually previously written about this specific Dell XPS 13 deal over the past few weeks but it's such a strong sale we really think It's worth standing up and taking note of. We rarely see Dell XPS 13 deals this good on the latest models - especially those with 4K displays - and it's likely it'll be a while before the equivalent machines with 11th gen Intel Core processors hit this price range.

For context, this 10th gen Core i7 model with a 4K display is actually cheaper than the standard non-4k model with an 11th gen Core i5 processor right now. Subsequently, we think it's absolutely amazing value considering you're getting an upgraded display and a more powerful, albeit slightly older processor.

Looking for something a bit cheaper? We've included a more budget-friendly pick just below, alongside a round-up of the cheapest laptop deals in your region - which includes options for readers outside the US.

Dell XPS 13 deals this weekend

New Dell XPS 13 Touch (4K): $1,699 $949.99 at Dell

Save $750 - With a stunning bezel-less 4K display, Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this latest-model Dell XPS 13 is one of the most premium ultrabooks available today. Capable of handling both work and casual applications in style, if you're looking for a great deal on a top-end Windows machine you can do a lot worse than this deal to say the very least.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $999.99 $832.99 at Dell

Save $130 - Looking for something a little bit cheaper? This standard Dell XPS 13 is a pretty great choice too this weekend. While it doesn't have the same fancy 4K touchscreen as the model above - or a bezel-less design - it does have an 11th gen Core i5 processor. That, alongside 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD gives this one some really good performance to price, and of course, it's still a very premium ultrabook overall. View Deal

