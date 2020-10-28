Samsung Galaxy Watch reaches lowest price ever in early Black Friday watch deal

Right now you can bag yourself one of the very best smartwatches on the market - the Samsung Galaxy Watch - for its lowest ever price at Amazon in what is in our opinion, a rather tasty early Black Friday watch deal.

Retailing for just $169 right now, down from its standard $259.99 retail price, we've seen the Galaxy Watch reach $199 before but never the heady heights of this particular $90 off sale.



Worth noting is this early Black Friday watch deal is for the standard GPS 42mm version, which is a good pickup for most people since the 46mm version can be rather... well chunky for some wrists.

You can check out our freshly updated Samsung Galaxy Watch review for a detailed and unbiased appraisal of this particular device. In short, it's the best in class watch for Samsung fans, with great Tizen software, amazing four-day battery life, and a cool rotating bezel UI, so we've got no hesitation in recommending it at all - especially at this price.

Of course, you could also hold off for next month's Black Friday deals to officially kick-off, which is also a wise policy. If you're holding off for a better price on another device, then by all means definitely wait. We do doubt, however, that this early Black Friday watch deal on the Galaxy Watch will go any lower though, so it could be a cheeky little pickup.

