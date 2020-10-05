Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ deals can save you nearly $50 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy tablet deals are becoming more and more frequent as we head into the busiest shopping period of the year. However, with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, we didn't expect to see Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals quite so soon.

These premium tablets were only released in August, but today we're seeing the lowest prices ever on the top of the range Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. With nearly $50 off the 128GB model (now $803.68) and a smaller $18 saving on the 256GB device (now $911.99), you'll save cash regardless of how much storage you'll need.

We haven't seen Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals drop this low before, so these prices bode well for next week's sales event. Plus, we're seeing even more Samsung Galaxy tablet deals on the S6 line right now as well.

We're rounding up all these Samsung tablet sales just below, but you'll also find more prices from around the web further down the page as well.

Not in the US? Check out the best Samsung Galaxy tablet deals in the UK and Australia below.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, 128GB: $849.99 $803.68 at Amazon

Save $46.31 on the newest Samsung Galaxy tablets to hit the market - the S7+. That's nearly $50 off the final price of the 12.4-inch tablet, and the lowest price we've ever seen on the latest release.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, 256GB: $929.99 $911.99 at Amazon

You can save $18 on the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ as well, simply add the tablet to checkout and your savings will be applied. That's not a massive discount, sure, but if you're after more space on your tablet this is the cheapest we've ever seen the larger device go.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 256GB: $729.99 $649 at Amazon

The full fat Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is also on sale this week, but it's worth noting that we did see this tablet drop to $597 a few weeks ago. It's only $50 more expensive if you need a tablet right now, but we'd hold off until Amazon Prime Day on this one to see if it returns to a sub-$600 position.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

Keep your eyes peeled for more Samsung Galaxy tablet deals over Black Friday 2020, or take a look at the latest cheap Android tablet deals and sales available now. It's also worth checking out the best iPad Pro deals if you're shopping for a more premium tablet this week as well.