Samsung Galaxy S9 tipped to keep the headphone jack

What news of the Samsung Galaxy S9, one of the most hotly anticipated phones of 2018? Well the newest bit of gossip we've heard (or rather seen) suggests Samsung's next flagship is going to keep the faith with the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

A picture posted to Slashleaks shows the device's USB-C flex cable, complete with a port for plugging your existing wired headphones into. While the source is reasonably reliable, don't take this as a given just yet - we're still a couple of months away from seeing the Galaxy S9 get its official unveiling.

With Apple, Google and plenty of other phone makers ditching the headphone jack in favor of an all-in-one USB-C port for charging, audio and data transfer, Samsung would join OnePlus in flying the flag for the long-lasting 3.5mm audio jack.

One camera or two?

If Samsung does keep the traditional port on its next flagship, you can expect to hear it mentioned in dispatches during the launch event - the South Korean company is never shy about highlighting ways in which its handsets differ from those made by Apple.

Another area in which we're expecting the Galaxy S9 to stick with tradition is with its rear-facing camera, which will again make do with a single sensor rather than having a dual-camera setup. Many in the industry are upgrading to two cameras on the back but the Google Pixel 2 is one phone yet to take that road.

Rumors are pointing to the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona at the end of February for the launch of the Galaxy S9, when we'll get our first proper look at the phone. In the meantime, feast your eyes on these leaked renders.

Via SlashGear