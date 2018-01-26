Samsung Galaxy S9 seemingly shown off on video

We now know that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will launch on February 25, and there might not be too many surprises when it does, at least in terms of the design, as following leaked renders we've now seen a short video seemingly showing the phone in action.

The video, which was originally shared on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging site), shows the phone from both the front and back, but only very briefly and with the screen off.

It's enough to tell that the design matches what we've seen before though, most notably with a single lens camera on the back and a fingerprint scanner below (rather than to the side of it as on the Samsung Galaxy S8).

It's worth noting though that this could easily be a fake, mocked up to match the renders of the phone that are doing the rounds, so there's still a chance that this won't be the Galaxy S9's final form.

Image 1 of 3 This could be an early look at the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Credit: Poetic Image 2 of 3 The S9 Plus may have a dual-lens camera, unlike the standard S9. Credit: Poetic Image 3 of 3 The Galaxy S9 Plus is set to be a big phone with small bezels. Credit: Poetic

Elsewhere on the internet, you can now pre-order several different cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. We wouldn't necessarily recommend doing that, but as a result you can also see renders of the phone in a case, revealing details like its dual-lens camera and massive, almost bezel-free screen.

We say revealing, but as with the video what we're seeing isn’t really showing us anything new – in fact these aren't even the first case renders we've seen, but it is adding to the evidence that this is indeed what the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will look like.

Via Android Community