Samsung Galaxy S22 range could have disappointing selfie snappers

The rear cameras for the Samsung Galaxy S22 range have been leaked multiple times now, so we have a good idea of what to expect there, but all had been quiet on the selfie camera front.

Now though, we’ve heard from GalaxyClub that the specs of the front-facing cameras apparently won’t be changing from the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus supposedly having 10MP selfie cameras, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra having a 40MP one.

We also saw those specs on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, and the Galaxy S10 had a 10MP snapper too – though the Galaxy S10 Plus actually had a dual-lens front-facing camera, with both 10MP and 8MP ones.

So in other words, Samsung’s front-facing camera specs haven’t really changed in years, and where they have, they’ve arguably been downgraded – moving from two lenses to one.

The same thing again on the Samsung Galaxy S22 range would be quite disappointing. That said, we’d always take leaks with a pinch of salt, and even if this is accurate, it’s possible that other aspects of the cameras (such as the aperture or pixel size) could change. So there might still be some upgrades.

Hopefully we’ll hear some more detailed rumors soon to provide clarity on this, but nothing will be certain until Samsung unveils the Galaxy S22 range – probably in February.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Opinion: Samsung is going through the motions

Based on most of the leaks so far, it doesn’t sound like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are going to be much different to the Galaxy S21 range or even the Galaxy S20 range – and this latest leak just further supports that.

In fact, in some ways Samsung has been downgrading newer models – first with the removal of the second selfie camera for the Galaxy S20 Plus, and then with a shift to lower resolution screens and – in the case of the Galaxy S21 – a plastic back.

Now Samsung is rumored to be giving both the Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus a plastic back, which would be another downgrade for the Plus model. The batteries could be smaller too, while the design and screen are likely to be much the same.

Admittedly, the chipset is sure to be upgraded and the rear cameras are rumored to be changing as well – hopefully for the better. So there is some sense of progress, but so much about these phones seems like it could either be unchanged or worse than in some previous years. It makes them hard to get excited about – so it’s a good thing Samsung has the Galaxy S22 Ultra for that.

Via GSMArena