Running out of room? Free up space with these portable SSD and hard drive deals

When it comes to portable SSD and hard drives, there are plenty of Prime Day Deals to be had, so there's no better time than right now to free up space on your PC, Mac, or video game consoles and save a bundle in the process.

Today's external hard drives are more than just back up storage. With USB Type-C connectivity, many offer speeds that rival some internal hard drives, giving you a seamless experience when loading up games, movies, or transferring large media files you might be working on in apps like Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Premiere.

Even better, their portability means that moving data between devices is quick, easy, and more secure than using an internet connection, especially if you aren't using the best VPN service out there. So if you're looking to save some money on an external hard drive for work or personal use, these are some of the best deals you can get right now.

US Portable SSD And Hard Drive Deals

Samsung T5 Portable SSD 2TB: $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Samsung SSDs are among the very best you can buy so a good discount like this is not to be missed. With 2TB of storage, USB-C connectivity, great performance and a teeny tiny size, this is truly go-anywhere portable storage.

WD Black 4TB P50 Game Drive $749 $549 at Amazon

If you're anything like us, you have a ton of games that you want constant access to, but the paltry storage on the PS5 just can't keep up. Luckily, with this 4TB WD Black external SSD, you can likely load your entire PS4 library without losing too much on loading times. And, it's a whopping $200 less expensive for Amazon Prime Day.

Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB Portable External Hard Drive $67 $55 at Amazon

Save $12 - Free up room on your PC, Mac, Xbox, or PlayStation with this 2TB external hard drive from Toshiba. Featuring automatic backup capability, password protection for Windows PCs, and USB data transfer and charging capability, get this stylish external drive for 20% off right now.

Huge Discount Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD $482 $289 at Amazon

Save $193 - Get on the go performance and huge capacity with this 4TB portable SSD from Micron. With up to 800MB/s transfer speeds, compatibility with PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, and more, and highly portable design, saving 41% just makes this deal all that much better.

Armor 4TB SSD External Drive: $ 169.99 $109.99 at Amazon

A perfect companion to your PS5, where you can easily manage your games and have them playable within moments. Because of its rugged design, its rain and dust resistant if you're planning on taking it outside, alongside it being shock resistant if it gets dropped.

WD My Passport 1TB SSD External Drive: $ 199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

With write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, it's a great external drive to help store even more of your PS5 library. It's also got the added benefit of being shock and vibration resistant, so if you accidentally drop it, it's resistant of up to 6.5ft.

UK Portable SSD And Hard Drive Deals

Crucial X8 portable SSD 2TB £219 £162 at Amazon

This pocket-sized SSD packs a ton of storage but it's the USB 3.2 connection that makes it a real winner. Not only can you store all your data, but getting it to and from your PC takes no time at all thanks to the up to 1050 MB/s transfer speed.

Crucial X8 portable SSD 1TB £121 £85 at Amazon

The smaller capacity model of the X8 is also a steal on Prime Day if 2TB is a bit too much for you. Not only can you store all your important files, but you can get them on and off your PC in a flash thanks to a crazy fast transfer speed.

WD My Passport 2TB £52 £27 at Amazon

The WD My Passport external hard drive can store all of your data in a package that'll easily fit in your backpack when commuting. And with password protection, it'll keep it safe too.

SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB £428 £269 at Amazon

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is so cool because it offers some extremely fast external storage in a form factor you can use as a keychain. And, the Prime Day deal that cuts the 2TB version down to £269 doesn't hurt.

WD Black P10 Game Drive 5TB £112 £87 at Amazon

If you have a wide range of last-generation games that you want to archive so you can save your PS5 or Xbox Series X system storage for the new hotness, the WD Black P10 Game Drive is perfect. And you can get the 5TB version for just £96 on Prime Day.

WD My Passport 5TB £95 £70 at Amazon

If you just need a ton of space to back up some files, and you don't care about speed, the WD My Passport is the perfect choice. On Amazon Prime Day you can get 5TB of external storage for just £89, and the best part is that it can easily fit into your purse or your pocket.

