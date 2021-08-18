Razer's latest bundle deals offer great back to school options for college gamers

Going to college and have a bit of cash to spend? There are a few great back to school laptop deals exclusively available at the Razer site this week that are definitely worth taking a look at.

While there are some rather full-featured packages being offered that are focusing on productivity, our top pick of the bunch is Razer's 'Mobile Gaming' bundle, which retails at $1,799.99 (£1,899 in the UK). Included in this one is a discounted Razer Blade Stealth 13 - a fantastic little laptop for both work and casual gaming, a set of premium Hammerhead wireless earbuds, and a handy protective case.

Put those together, and you've got a great package here for college. The Stealth 13 is conspicuous enough to easily blend into any library or classroom without automatically screaming 'RGB gamer' while still having plenty of power. Bear in mind, however, that the Intel Core i7-i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1650 Ti in the 2021 Stealth 13 won't withstand super-heavy punishment, so don't expect to max out every title.

At $100 off base-price, this latest back to school laptop deal lines up with the usual sales price we see for these machines when we track the best Razer Blade gaming laptop deals on a weekly basis, so it's not just about the freebies here.

Speaking of freebies, all back to school laptop deals at Razer includes 3-years of extended warranty on the house and a free gift if you use the BACK2SCHOOL at checkout. That latter gift actually applies to all purchases over $129, though it's just a neat little keychain - nothing super expensive. If you'd like to see a few more of today's back to school sales at Razer, we've included a few more down below.

Razer back to school laptop deals

1. Razer Mobile Gaming bundle: $1,814.97 $1,799.99 at Razer

We think the best of Razer's back to school laptop deals is its 'Mobile Gaming' bundle - after all, why have a Razer laptop if it can't handle those games? This package contains the Razer Blade Stealth 13, a fantastic small form-factor laptop that's great for casual gaming, a pair of Razer Hammerhead wireless earbuds, and a handy Razer Rogue 13 backpack. With discounts on the laptop, headphones, and a complimentary 3-year warranty, this one's a great buy if you need that laptop that's going to tick all the boxes at college.

Also available in the UK for £1,969.97 £1,899.99View Deal

2. Razer Ultimate back-to-school bundle: $2,259 $1,999.99 at Razer

Razer's appropriately labeled their most premium bundle 'Ultimate,' although we're calling this one the 'everything but the kitchen sink package. Included are the most upgraded version of the 13.4-inch Razer Book laptop (complete with a 4K display), a Razer Orochi wireless mouse, some Razer wireless earbuds, and a host of useful little side-accessories. Some of these are definitely 'extras,' but if you want to go all-in on your Razer gear, then this is the bundle for you.

Also available in the UK for £2,259.94 £1,999.99View Deal

3. Razer Essential back-to-school bundle: $1,709.97 $1,599.99 at Razer

Perhaps a slightly more sensible and definitely more economical option is Razer's Essential back-to-school bundle. This one has the baseline Razer Book 13 with an FHD 60Hz touchscreen display, Razer Orochi wireless mouse, and a protective laptop sleeve - all you'll need to get off on the right foot at college. If you're looking for a great looking machine that's just for serious productivity work and not gaming, this is definitely a good option.

Also available in the UK for £1,789.97 £1,679.99View Deal

