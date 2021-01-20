PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers now work with Nvidia Shield TV

The Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro now work in tandem with the PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controller, after an update to Nvidia's high-spec streaming player added in support for the next-gen gamepads.

The news will be a boon to any committed gamers with both a Nvidia Shield TV streamer and one of the next-gen consoles, making it easy to carry a single controller between your various devices and maintain a high-end experience whatever you're playing.

The big benefit of the Nvidia Shield TV for gamers is its ability to play PC games through Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service, meaning you can access games you've bought on Steam – aside from any conscientious objectors – on the same television set you play all those PS5 games or Xbox Series X games, no less.

To get your chosen controller connected, Nvidia's patch notes say you should "start Bluetooth pairing on your SHIELD and start pairing mode on your controller."

For the DualSense controller, "Hold PlayStation and Share/Clip button until light pulses blue." For the Xbox Series X controller, "Hold the pairing button until the Xbox button blinks."

Expansive support

The new controller support builds on a host of gamepads that are already compatible with the Shield TV range, including the current-gen (last-gen?) Xbox One controller and PS4 DualShock, and a host of other third-party gaming accessories from Logitech, 8Bitdo, Hori, Logik, and SteelSeries.

It's a great addition for anyone struggling to find a PS5 or Xbox Series X console, too, given limited supply and the huge number of scalped units being nabbed from gamers' hands.

As long as you can get hold of a next-gen controller, you'll be able to get a taste of what's to come – even if more console-specific features like the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense will be limited away from their intended hardware.

