Prime Day Polar M400 deal: this top running watch is almost half price

The Polar M400 was such a good running watch that when we reviewed it back in 2015 we gave it four and a half stars. It may be a few years old now but if you’re looking for GPS, heart rate monitoring and an easy to use interface, the M400 is still going to deliver.

What’s more, it’s currently almost half its RRP at £89.99 as one of this year’s Prime Day Lightning Deals. In order to take advantage of the Prime Day deals you need to be a Prime member, but don’t worry if you’re not. You can sign up for a free 30 day trial and take advantage of all the discounts on offer.

The heart rate monitoring on the M400 comes in the guise of a strap that you wear around your chest, and it passes the information to the watch via bluetooth. While this mode may feel more cumbersome than having it included in the watch, it can lead to more accurate readings.

The screen is big, which is both a positive and a negative; positive in that you can easily see your readings while running, and easily control the watch. Negative in that it makes the watch quite bulky.

The Polar M400 has good run tracking capabilities, and at 49% off its usual RRP we wouldn’t be surprised if this is one of the Lightning Deals that sells out before its scheduled finish time of 20:45.