Presidents' Day laptop sales 2021: the best deals from Dell, Lenovo, and much more

This year's Presidents' Day laptop sales and deals are just around the corner now, just under two weeks away, in fact, although those looking to bag a bargain early will be pleased to know we're already seeing great prices on a myriad of machines.



Alongside the annual Presidents' Day TV sales, laptops tend to be among the most hotly contested areas for discounts on electronics in general. We've put together this handy guide for our readers, so they don't miss a single laptop deal - be that on a machine for casual use, work, or even gaming. Best Buy, Dell, Amazon, and Lenovo are already dropping some great discounts on cheap laptops right now, and you can see our recommendations just below.

So far, highlights include this Core i7 equipped Dell XPS 13 for just $779.99 at the Dell store. Down from a heady original price of $1,108.99, this $329 discount is a dream if you're looking for a premium ultrabook experience on a budget. We're also seeing a return to the cheapest price we've seen so far on the incredible Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13's at Amazon, coming in at $1,199.99 (was $1,299.99) right now.

On the cheaper end of things, we're seeing a fantastic price on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for $279.99 (was $339.99) over at the official store - a great discount on a nice little machine that's perfect for casual use.

Of course, that's just a tiny selection of what's available in these early Presidents' Day laptop sales and deals. Just down below, you'll find plenty more fine options. If you're also interested in seeing TVs, mattresses, and other discounts, then head on over to our main best President's Day sales page for our roundup of the event as a whole.

Today's best early Presidents' Day laptop sales

Under $500

HP 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap Chromebook, this HP is a fan favorite and is currently $50 off at Best Buy. You're getting an AMD A4 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage here - a simple spec for the super streamlined ChromeOS and a perfect buy if you're after cheap everyday browsing.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop: $339.99 $279.99 at Lenovo

This Lenovo IdeaPad is a cheap and cheerful Windows machine that won't let you down. With a 128GB SSD, AMD Athlon 3050e processor, and 4GB of RAM, it'll potter along nicely for all those casual applications, plus being 14-inches, it's a really handy size if you need to carry your machine around. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14-inch laptop: $499 $399 at Walmart

Save $100 - Making that budget stretch a little further this week in the Presidents' Day laptop sales will bag you this great 14-inch Asus VivoBook at Walmart. With a Ryzen 5 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, this VivoBook isn't just thin and portable, but it's got plenty of power under the hood.View Deal

Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $529 $429 at Best Buy

Moving up the price scale a little opens you up to a thin-bezel display, 64GB of storage, and an Intel m3 processor with this Asus machine. Not only that, but you're upgrading to 2-in-1 functionality here, so you can easily switch between a laptop and tablet.

View Deal

Under $750

MSI Modern 15.6-inch laptop: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This MSI manages to pack in some seriously impressive specs under the hood for the money, especially since it's got an aluminum chassis - something you simply don't see for this price. A 10th gen Intel Core i65, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD means this MSI performs just as well as it looks.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - With a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, this HP Pavilion is going to really punch above its price tag this week at Best Buy. Alongside that powerful GPU, you're also bagging yourself a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Intel Optane memory, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i5-10300H - absolutely fantastic specs for getting started in 1080p gaming.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop: $849.99 $719.99 at Dell

Save $130 - If you're looking for the ultimate value machine for both work and casual use, this new Dell Inspiron is packing in a ton of power under the hood. With an 11th gen Intel Core i7, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you won't be running into issues running those apps any time soon with this Inspiron. Of course, it's not quite as fancy as an XPS, but for sheer value this one's fantastic.View Deal

Under $1,000

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,108.99 $779.99 at Dell

Save $329 - If you wanted to bag a premium ultrabook at a cut down price, here's your chance with this stunning discounted Dell XPS 13. This isn't the baseline model either - it's featuring an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - excellent specs for both casual and work applications.View Deal

Asus Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $999 $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're after more juice from your Chromebook, there's a massive 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM hiding away in this 2-in-1 Asus Flip. That's a stunning amount of storage that will see you through a wide range of programs and workflows, especially seeing as Chrome OS is already so streamlined.

View Deal

Lenovo X1 Carbon Gen 8 laptop: $2,699 $999 at Lenovo

This Lenovo X1 Carbon is another fine choice if you're looking for that slick, ultrabook experience in the Presidents' Day laptop sales. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this 14-inch laptop boasts up to 19.5-hours of battery life on a single charge, as well as a fantastic screen and keyboard.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch): $1,299 $999.99 at Microsoft

Save $300 - The Surface Laptop 3 is a premium, all-aluminum ultrabook that can give any Dell XPS or MacBook a run for its money. At just 2.76 pounds, the 13.5-inch model is really light for such a solidly built machine and also features a great touchscreen display, fantastic keyboard and trackpad, and plenty of power under the hood.

Core i5 (16GB): $1499 $1199.99 | Core i7 (16GB): $1599 $1299.99View Deal

Over $1,000

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,349.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy's latest discount on TechRadar's favorite gaming laptop of 2020 means you're potentially bagging a bargain on this mighty but small machine. With a Ryzen 9 processor, RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics cards, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this spec has absolutely mind-blowing performance for a 14-inch laptop.View Deal

MSI GS66 10SE 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Another great gaming laptop deal at Best Buy today, this MSI GS66 is a little bigger than the G14 above but swaps out that Max-Q RTX 2060 for a more powerful standard version. Aside from that, the Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are also fantastic specs to have under the hood.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch): $1,499 $1,199.99 at Microsoft

Save $300 - Also discounted today in the Microsoft Winter sale is the bigger 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 - a powerful machine that ditches Intel in favor of the AMD Ryzen processors instead. Like its smaller sibling, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 features a premium metal chassis, great display, and some of the best battery life you'll find on a laptop anywhere.

Ryzen 5 (16GB): $1699 $1399.99 | Ryzen 7 (16GB): $2099 $1799.99View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 256GB): $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on the M1 MacBook Pro at Amazon, a discount that returns both the Silver and Space Gray models down to their lowest prices yet. That's a stunning offer on the latest release, especially considering we haven't seen this cost since 2020, and it's the first time it's been available on the Space Grey version.

512GB: $1,499 $1,399.99 at Amazon

View Deal

Retailers featuring Presidents' day laptop sales

Amazon - featuring the lowest prices on Apple MacBook Pro M1

- featuring the lowest prices on Apple MacBook Pro M1 Best Buy - cheap Chromebooks, and fantastic mid-range laptop deals

- cheap Chromebooks, and fantastic mid-range laptop deals Dell - Presidents' Day laptop sales on XPS, Inspiron, G5 machines and more

- Presidents' Day laptop sales on XPS, Inspiron, G5 machines and more HP - excellent prices on cheap laptop deals especially

- excellent prices on cheap laptop deals especially Lenovo - Presidents' Day laptop sales already underway this weekend

- Presidents' Day laptop sales already underway this weekend Microsoft - big savings on Surface Pro and Surface Laptops

More Presidents' Day sales

If you'd like to see more specific options, we recommend seeing our main cheap laptop deals and cheap gaming laptop deals pages respectively for plenty of excellent alternatives.