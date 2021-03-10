Prepare for WrestleMania with this 50% off Peacock TV deal for a limited time only

To celebrate the launch of the WWE Network on NBC's very own streaming service, new customers to the Peacock TV Premium plan can now save 50% on their subscription in this Peacock deal.

For WWE plans, you'll be able to stream every fight through Peacock TV when the WWE Network launches on March 18, just in time for WrestleMania.

Usually setting you back $4.99 a month for its Peacock Premium package, you'll pay four months upfront ($9.99) with this offer, working out at 50% off and just $2.50 a month.

With this promotion running from now until April 9, why not sign up in time for WrestleMania? Scheduled to take across the weekend of April 10-11, snag a Peacock TV discount before it ends.

Regardless of whether you're a wrestling fan or not, this is exceptional value for money and brings with it a host of fantastic entertainment. Find out more about this Peacock TV deal and what else the streaming service offers below.

Peacock TV | 4 months | Save 50% | $2.50 a month

Hosting the WWE Network from March 18, Peacock TV is NBC's very own streaming service, bringing with it a mix of live content, as well as on-demand content. Find boxsets for favorites like Modern Family, The Office, and Saved by the Bell. You'll also be able to watch international sporting events, including Premier League football. Sign up for four months and pay $9.99 upfront, saving a whole 50% with monthly rates usually setting you back $4.99 for Peacock with ads.

What can I watch on Peacock TV?

Lock in four months of Peacock TV at a rate of just $2.50 a month and benefit from a whole host of fantastic online content with the Peacock Premium plan. From the people that bring you NBC, you can enjoy live streams of the Today Show through your subscription, as well as sporting events across the shores with Premier League coverage for US spectators right here.

Peacock also hosts a ton of fantastic boxsets, including classics like The Office - you can watch Saved by the Bell, the reboot, too. You'll also be able to watch 30 Rock, Modern Family, Downton Abbey and much more.

More of a movie watcher? You'll find John Wick, Trolls: World Tour, Fast and Furious 6, and more to marathon your way through.

Better still, Peacock TV is available to stream across a ton of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices, as well as gaming consoles PlayStation and Xbox.

