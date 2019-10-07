Powerbeats Pro are currently 20% off on Amazon, but the deal ends tonight

If you want to start your Black Friday shopping early, Amazon has you covered with a great deal on the Powerbeats Pro true wireless headphones - they’re on sale for the next 24 hours for just $199.99 (regularly $249.99).

In case you missed our full review of the Powerbeats Pro when they launched earlier this year, we called them the best earbuds Apple has ever made... yes, even better than the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods.

Beats Powerbeats Pro $249.99 $199.99 on Amazon

Save $50 on the Beats Powerbeats Pro by buying a pair today on Amazon. The online retailer has all four colors (Moss, Navy, Ivory and Black) in stock, all of which are on sale for 20% off.View Deal

What makes the Powerbeats Pro so much better? For starters, they've got a workout-ready design that holds them tightly in your ears even during the most extreme workouts, and they sport a lengthy nine-hour battery life per charge with an extra 18 hours of charge in the case to keep going through over a day of workouts and commutes. They also come with Apple’s new H1 Wireless Chip that helps them connect faster and stay paired even in crowded areas.

Best of all, if you aren’t a fan of Beats’ bass-heavy audio profile, the Powerbeats Pro actually do their best to sound relatively neutral with just a minor lift in the lows and highs.

If you’ve been holding off on buying a pair for the Apple lover on your list, well, you better get moving as the deal is slated to end on October 8 at 2:59am ET - and that sale price probably won't pop up again until Black Friday comes around in November.

