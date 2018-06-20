Portugal vs Morocco live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Portugal vs Morocco - when and where Portugal will go up against Morocco on Wednesday, June 20 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The newly renovated venue holds 80,000 spectators and is the main stadium of the 2018 World Cup. The match will kick-off at 1pm BST - exactly the same in Portugal and Morocco (8am ET, 5am PT, 10pm AEST) on Wednesday.

Portugal will be heading into the match on a high after Cristiano Ronaldo’s late free kick secured a 3-3 draw with Spain in the team’s first World Cup game. Ronaldo showed the world that he can certainly perform well under pressure, becoming the oldest player to earn a hat-trick in the World Cup and the 51st (yes you are reading that correctly) of his career.

Morocco are in a much different position going into Wednesday’s match after losing to Iran thanks to a last minute own goal. To make matters worse, forward Nordin Amrabat will not play in the upcoming match due to a concussion he suffered during Morocco’s game against Iran. This will likely be Morocco’s last chance to turn the tide and earn some points if the team wants to stay in the competition and an upset would instantly send them to the top of the group.

Whether you live in Portugal, Morocco or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you how to live stream World Cup 2018 for free online so that you don’t miss a single goal.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Portugal vs Morocco live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, then the BBC is your best bet for watching Portugal vs Morocco on Wednesday, June 20 at 1pm BST . If you prefer to watch the match on a mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range coulour (HDR) though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. If you're out of the country but still want that expert UK football coverage then you could always download and install a VPN, log in to a UK location (it's easier than it sounds) and then get yourself over to TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Portugal vs Morocco: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Portugal vs Morocco match will begin at 8:00am ET or at 5:00am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Morocco vs Portugal: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Portugal vs Morocco match on Wednesday, June 20 and its coverage will begin at 7:00am ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Portugal vs Morocco: Australia live stream

Great news for Australians, along with Socceroos games, the semi-finals and finals, free-to-air SBS has the rights to show selected group games every day. The network will show the Portugal vs Morocco match at 10pm AEST. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Morocco vs Portugal: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Portugal vs Morocco game at 11:30pm NZST. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

