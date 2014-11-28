Smartwatch deals: how to save big on smartwatches this holiday season

Tick tock, time to beat the clock! Cyber Monday is here and if you plan on taking advantage of the deals on deeply discounted smartwatches, you'll need a solid plan of attack.

But that's too much work after the madness of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, so we've compiled a list of links below for the LG G Watch R, Moto 360, Pebble Steel (with more to come) so you can ease out of your food coma with one less thing to worry about.

Keep checking back as we'll continue to add all the top smartwatch deals we can find. In the meantime, check out these other pages for deals on everything else tech.

All the details on the best Cyber Monday deals around!

LG G Watch R deals

The latest LG G Watch R smartwatch is available for $299.99 with free shipping from Amazon.

Currently, the LG G Watch R is out of stock in the Google Play Store but you we've included it to keep tabs on it.

You can also head to AT&T for an LG G Watch R at $299.

If you prefer the original square shaped LG G Watch, check out Best Buy where it's now priced at $79.99!

Samsung Galaxy Gear S deals

Few smartwatches let you make phone calls "untethered" - unless it's a Samsung Galaxy Gear S (you still need a Samsung Galaxy phone to download apps).

A data plan is required to use the smartwatch but lucky for you, the Gear S watch is available from a variety of places. Sprint is offering the Gear S for $384.00 alone, or $16.00 for 23 payments.

T-Mobile has the Gear S for $349.92 full retail price or $14.58 for 24 months plus an additional $10 for a SIM Starter Kit.

Not on T-Mo or Sprint? Well, Verizon has the smartwatch for $349.99 on a two-year contract or $399.99 by itself.

AT&T seems to have the best Gear S deal - it'll cost you $199.99 with a two-year contract or only $299.99 just for the wearable!

Moto 360 deals

The Moto 360 has been out of stock in a ton of places which should tell you just how popular this lovely timepiece is.

You can find a Moto 360s on Amazon for $310 plus $4.99 for shipping.

There's also a few of Motorola's watches available at Best Buy for $249.99.

The actual Motorola store seems to also be in stock (for the time being) and is selling them for $299.99.

Pebble and Pebble Steel deals

The price for the Pebble and Pebble Steel have gone down significantly over the year. They're also easily the most widely available smartwatches on the market.

Right now you find the Pebble on Amazon for $99 and the Steel for $199.99.

The Pebble is also $99 from Best Buy and Pebble Steel is $199 right now, but on Black Friday the plastic Pebble will be $80, and the Steel, $150.

There are original Pebble from Target for $99 but you can't get the premium looking Steel.