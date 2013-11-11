Win! A Nikon J3 worth £580

To celebrate the #HondaPassport competition, we have joined forces with Honda and Nikon to help capture special memories by giving you the chance to win a super-compact Nikon J3.

The #HondaPassport Twitter competition is the opportunity for one lucky winner to choose their dream journey, worth £5,000. All you need to do is fill your Honda passport with stamps from different categories by tweeting your image with the hashtag #HondaPassport. The winner is decided by the public, who will be asked to vote for the Honda Passport they like the most.

The campaign itself was inspired by a Honda customer, Jon Hancock, who travelled around the world with his wife in their 1987 Honda Civic. Over eight years, Jon's journey went from the UK to Suzuka in Japan, the birthplace of their car. For further information on the Honda range, visit the Honda website.

To be in with a chance of winning a Nikon J3, just click here to answer a simple question.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.