Samsung Galaxy Camera available at AT&T Nov. 16 for $499.99

Samsung's Galaxy Camera will be available on AT&T Friday for $499.99, with or without a contract.

The carrier made the announcement Monday, revealing that customers need only wait a few more days to get ahold of the 4G connected snapper.

Unveiled back in August, U.S. customers learned last month that they'd be able to pick it up at AT&T, though when and for how much remained a mystery.

The Galaxy Camera boasts a 21x optical zoom lens, a 16 mega-pixel backside illuminated CMOS sensor for up-close and low-lit shots and a 4.8-inch HD Super Clear LCD screen.

Dandy device

It's also got a quad-core 1.4GHz processor and an Expert Mode that lets would-be photogs set shutter speed, aperture and ISO - all the elements needed to snap premium shots.

Android 4.1: Jelly Bean courses through the device, while users can hop on the Google Play market for access to the latest Android apps.

Camera purchasers will also get a pass to AT&T Locker, a free photo and video sharing service. Locker holders get 5GB of free storage, amounting to enough room for 5,000 average sized photos.

For a limited time, AT&T is offering up to $100 off the purchase of a second Samsung Galaxy handset or other Samsung connected device (including the Camera) when customers buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.