Nikon launches the Wi-Fi enabled D5300

Nikon's D5300 will be available in black, red and grey

Nikon has announced the D5300, its first DX-format DSLR to feature built-in Wi-Fi and GPS technology.

Inside the camera is a new 24.2-million-effective-pixel DX-format CMOS sensor without an optical low pass filter to enable greater detail capture.

This sensor is paired with Nikon's EXPEED 4 processing engine which enables the camera to control noise better than the D5200. Consequently, the D5300's native sensitivity range may be set from ISO 100 to ISO 12,800 and there's an expansion setting equivalent to ISO 25,600.

As in the D5200, there's a 2,016-pixel RGB metering sensor that sends data to the Scene Recognition System, to calculate the correct exposure, focus, and white balance. There's also a maximum continuous shooting speed of 5fps (frames-per-second) and the same 39-point AF system, with 9 cross-type sensors, as in the D5200.

Also as on the D5200, which continues below the D5300 in Nikon's SLR line-up, there's a vari-angle LCD screen on the back of the camera. However, at 3.2-inches this is larger than the D5200's screen and its dot count has been boosted to 1,037,000.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) images can be created automatically in high contrast situations with the camera being able to shoot two images of different exposure in quick succession before combining them into a single image with a wider range of tones than normal.

Nikon has also extended the number of Creative Effects modes to 9 effects with the addition of HDR painting and Toy Camera modes.

Built-in Wi-Fi

As the first Nikon DSLR to be equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, the D5300 can send images directly to any iOS or Android smartphone or tablet, from where they can be uploaded to social networking sites like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. The Wi-Fi system also makes it possible to control the camera remotely using a connected smart device while images maybe previewed on the phone or tablet's screen.

Images can also be geotagged using the built-in GPS technology with the location data being logged in the image's EXIF data.

Full HD movies

Full HD movie recording is possible at up to 60p with 50,30,25,24p options also being available.

As well as a built-in stereo mic, there's an external mic port for higher quality sound recording. Meanwhile Continuous Live View autofocus helps keep subjects sharp as you shoot.

New design

The D5300 is the first Nikon camera to use a monocoque design. At 480g (body only) it's also a little lighter and smaller than its predecessor, despite the larger LCD.

Furthermore, a newly designed pentamirror increases the viewfinder's magnification to approximately 0.82x, making it even easier to compose your shots.

Price and availability

The Nikon D5300 will be available is three colours - red, black and grey, from 14th November and is set to retail for £729.99 body only. It will be available as a kit with the 18-55mm VR lens for £829.99.