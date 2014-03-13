New Nikon V3 focuses on speedy photographers

Nikon has introduced a new V3 compact system camera which features an 18 million pixel CX format (one-inch) sensor and boasts super fast autofocusing.

The camera features Nikon's Hybrid AF system, with the V3 utilising 171 autofocus points (up from 135), 105 of which are phase-detection points which are claimed to be able to lock onto to the subject incredibly quickly.

The V3 has the capability to shoot at up to 20fps with continuous autofocus, or up to 60fps with the autofocus fixed in the first frame. This makes the camera's raw format continuous shooting speeds faster than a DSLR, with the new Expeed 4a processing engine facilitating such quick action.

Detail

As is starting to become the norm now, the optical low pass filter over the V3's 18.4 million pixel sensor has been removed, which should help with fine detail reproduction. Sensitivity runs from ISO 160 - 12800.

For the first time in the Nikon 1 series, the V3 boasts a tilting, 1037k dot LCD touchscreen. Built in Wi-Fi is also included, allowing for images to be transferred across to a smart device quickly and easily. Full HD video recording is also available.

Nikon has of course kept some of the unique functions about the Nikon 1 series, including Best Moment Capture, which now features a new Active Selection Function which takes up to 40 full-resolution images in less than a second and lets you choose the one to keep. A new Creative Palette allows you to select different effects to be applied to an image before you shoot.

Unlike previous V series cameras, the V3 does not feature a viewfinder, but one is available to buy separately, along with other accessories including a battery grip.

Launching at the same time are two new Nikon 1 lenses. A 1 NIKKOR VR 70-300mm lens offers the equivalent of 189-810mm (in 35mm terms) and so would be ideal for sports and events photographers. Secondly, a new, thin 10-30mm (27-81mm) f/3.5-5.6 power zoom kit lens is announced, which automatically retracts when not in use.

Price and availability

The Nikon V3 will retail for £799.99 with the VR 10–30mm f/3.5–5.6 PD-Zoom lens and US$1,200/£1,049.99 with the lens, electronic and grip. Sales are set to start on 17th April.