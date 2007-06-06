Samsung flashes sporty mini camcorder

A sports-orientated mini digital camcorder that's lightweight, pocketable and has a rubberised shell has been unveiled by Samsung in Korea.

The Samsung VM-X300 can record DVD-like and MPEG4 ASP video at 720 x 480 pixels resolution and 30 frames per second.

The Samsung VM-X300 is designed for capturing footage when out and about. Its rubber-feel casing gives it a bit of extra protection for outdoors sports-types. It can be ready to record in less than 3 seconds of being switched on.

At the moment, details of the palm-sized camcorder are sparse. There are no dates or prices confirmed yet for a UK release.