Verizon throws its hat in the BlackBerry Z10 availability ring

Pre-orders start March 14

White Z10

Verizon has firmed up its BlackBerry Z10 plans, or at least that's what we figure from the carrier's announcement regarding the touchscreen phone's availability.

Starting at 8 p.m. EST tomorrow (March 14 for calendar lovers), Big Red will start taking pre-orders for BlackBerry's latest handset.

Come March 28, the phone will be available online and in Verizon retail stores.

That's six days after AT&T starts carrying the BlackBerry 10 phone, though Verizon has a slight ace up its sleeve.

White knight

Unlike AT&T and T-Mobile, Verizon is offering both a black and white version of the Z10.

It's a cosmetic difference, but a definite perk for customers bored by black.

The device, which, among other specs, features a 4.2-inch, 1280 x 768 display and 1.5GHz dual-core processor, will be sold for $199.99 on a two-year contract.

