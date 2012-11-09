Verizon shipping HTC Windows Phone 8X, Lumia 822 Nov. 13

The wait is coming to an end as Friday Verizon announced shipping dates for HTC's Windows Phone 8X and Nokia's Lumia 822.

The Lumia 822 is a Verizon exclusive handset, and will arrive Nov. 13 in white, black and grey for $99 with a two-year contract and after a $50 mail-in rebate.

Windows Phone 8X will also ship by Nov. 13 in blue and black, while the red model is pushed back until Nov. 21.

The HTC handset is also be available through AT&T and T-Mobile, but Verizon's model will differ with built- in wireless charging capabilities that are exclusive to the carrier. HTC's 8X runs for $199 with a two-year contract, or $549 without one.

AT&T's 8X, by the way, comes with wireless charging as an add on.

Pre-orders for both smartphones opened today with the carrier, so those interested might want to hurry before the first shipment sells out.

The other November announcement

While Verizon gets its Windows Phone shipping plans in order, the carrier has also scheduled a joint event with HTC for Nov. 13.

The event is expected to debut the much-rumored HTC Droid DNA, or possibly the HTC DLX depending on who is asked on what day of the week.

They both refer to the same phone, a 5-inch phablet with rumored specs similar to the Japan-only J Butterfly including an HD Super LCD 3 screen with 440 ppi, Snapdragon S4 Pro quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and a 2,500mAh battery.

It's also expected to come with Android 4.1: Jelly Bean installed, along with both 16GB and 32GB models.

The event's timing could throw a wrench in some smartphone holiday plans, since the Droid DNA isn't rumored to miss the big shopping days when it goes on sale until Dec. 6, and could run $249.

Via Verizon (1), (2)