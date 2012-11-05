Trending
HTC Droid DNA release possibly set for Dec. 6, shows up at FCC

Makes a Twitter appearance, too

Droid DNA

Just like an incessant bug, rumors surrounding the HTC Droid DNA - aka the HTC DLX, aka the J Butterfly - are only getting more fervent the more attention it's paid.

A new report surfaced Monday (plus a blown up Twitter image) that the Droid DNA, a rumored 5-inch 1080p phablet that bears a striking spec resemblance to the Japanese-only J Butterfly, will hit Verizon stores Dec. 6.

According to tips picked up by Android Community, the phone will sell for $249, not $199.99 as previously reported.

Most signs point to it as the J Butterfly, just clothed for Verizon and possibly other carriers.

DNA's strange tale

By all accounts, the DNA is a pretty powerful phone/tablet that should give customers a big bang for their buck.

However, whether by design or not, the phablet has already had its fair share of confusion - and it hasn't even been announced yet.

The first whiff of a 5-inch phablet from HTC manifested in late-September, with rumors swirling around a phone called the One X 5 or Droid Incredible X, which could possibly be the Google Nexus 5.

Those rumors were replaced with the thought that something called the HTC DLX (pronounced "deluxe") was the 5-inch HTC Android in waiting.

A few days later, a Minimum Advertised Price listing gave the first inkling of a device called the HTC Droid DNA.

That leads to today, where we have the distinct possibility the DNA will run Android 4.1, house a 440 ppi display, quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM.

What's more, the phone should come in either 16GB and 32GB internal storage variants and power up with a 2,500mAh battery.

Fast times at the FCC

If all this wasn't enough, another Monday report has a phone, model number HTC6435LVW, making its way through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

That's the same model number, by the way, that followed a LTE band 13 handset through the Global Certification Forum last month.

LTE band 13 belongs to Verizon, and at the time it appeared there was a connection between the HTC6435LVW phone and the Droid Incredible X.

The FCC approved the HTC6435LVW, meaning it might not be too long before a 5-inch phablet by HTC under some name shows up on Big Red.

If this all seems like overkill, there's a good chance the HTC DNA will be the Taiwanese manufacturer's latest flagship Android device, meaning it wants all the build up it can get.

