U.S. Cellular to start selling Galaxy Note 2 Oct. 26

By Mobile phones  

Pre-orders end Thursday

Galaxy Note 2

U.S. Cellular got announcement happy when it initially exclaimed that it would carry the Samsung Galaxy Note 2. The carrier was the first to open pre-orders, though it won't be the first to start selling the device.

That honor goes to T-Mobile, however Verizon may soon join T-Mo in offering up the device Wednesday.

U.S. Cellular, on the other hand, will start selling the phablet Oct. 26, the company reportedly announced, at the same price as everyone else: $299.99.

The price includes a contract and gives users a 16GB 5.9-inch handset.

Go cellular

Customers can pick up the Note 2 either online or in U.S. Cellular stores starting Friday and those who already placed a pre-order should expect it to ship Thursday as well.

Bit by bit, carriers, pricing and availability has come out for the Galaxy Note 2, a 5.5-inch screened phone that's closer in size to a small tablet.

Samsung has been trotting the device across the globe, and will finally officially bring it to the U.S. during an event at 4 p.m. PDT.

Sprint will start selling the device Thursday, while AT&T customers must wait until Nov. 9. No word yet on when Verizon joins the phablet fun, but that could be known soon.

Via Gotta Be Mobile

Related news

See more Mobile phones news