The Asus PadFone X hits AT&T just in time to hit the beach

AT&T's Asus PadFone X will be available for pre-order online and in stores June 6, the carrier has announced.

Like the PadFone Infinity, which was never released in the US, the PadFone X is a smartphone with a special dock that turns it into a tablet.

It was announced at CES as an AT&T exclusive, and this is the first we've heard of its availability.

The PadFone X will be up June 6 for $199 on contract, $22.92 per month with AT&T Next 18, or $29.80 per month with a 12-month AT&T Next deal.

Smartphone in disguise

The PadFone X rocks a 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 16GB of storage with room for a 64GB microSD, Android 4.4: KitKat, and a 13-megapixel camera.

The phone itself has a 5-inch HD display, while the tablet dock's HD screen measure 9 inches.

The tablet component also has dual front speakers.

AT&T is also running a limited-time deal on accessories until July 24: customers can get $50 off when they buy the blue or white ASUS two-pack tablet cover and Wireless Charging Folio with the Duracell Wireless Charging Mat, for a total of $80.