The best T-Mobile plans for February 2018

T-Mobile offers the simplest and cheapest plans among the four major US phone carriers. But, simple and cheap doesn’t mean these plans lack any features or perks.

Last year it refreshed its plan offerings, maintaining its strategy of easy-to-understand plans loaded with as much service as anyone could need. For mobile plan shoppers, picking a T-Mobile data plan is easy.

All of T-Mobile’s post-paid data plans are actually built off of one plan: the T-Mobile One Plan. The price and service included are also easy to understand.

Current T-Mobile special offers

1. Get up to $700 off an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X when buying two

You shouldn't overpay for your new iPhone, and T-Mobile's best new offer gives you up to $700 off when you get a pair of new iPhones. It requires an eligible plan for new customers, and the discount value can vary depending on the previous device you trade in.

View this trade-in deal

2. Buy one Samsung Galaxy Note 8, get a second for $750 off

Who says you can't save on the brand new Galaxy Note 8? T-Mobile is extending its alluring BOGO offer to Samsung's newest phone. Though the value of the deal is limited to $750, so that second Note 8 won't be quite free.

View this BOGO offer

3. Apple Watch Series 3 for $50 off

Customers picking up a new Apple Watch Series 3 on an installment plan can save $50 if they also get a T-Mobile DIGITS plan on the same line. The savings are offered as a monthly credit.

View this $50 credit deal

How much the T-Mobile One Plan costs:

The best prices are clearly those with multiple lines, and the free Netflix subscription encourages users to find someone to sign up with. It should be noted that these prices require users to enable AutoPay, otherwise the price will be higher.

For people that want to skip a credit check or like pre-paid plans, T-Mobile offers the One No Credit Check plan and One Prepaid plan, but these lose some of the perks of the standard plan and cost slightly more. So, they can’t be described as the best.

The 10 great perks of T-Mobile service

No contract - there’s no contract to lock you into a long-term service agreement. Jump! - users can upgrade the phone they’ve bought from T-Mobile on an installment plan. Free international roaming - going abroad is easy, with free unlimited data in numerous countries around the world, and unlimited talk and text in Canada and Mexico. ETFs paid by T-Mobile - breaking a contract with another carrier is easy, since T-Mobile will pay for the early termination fee. (Learn more about carrier ETFs here) No overages - you can’t use too much data or too many minutes on T-Mobile’s main plans, so no fear of getting slammed with hefty overage fees. In-flight texting - T-Mobile customers can text on Gogo-enabled flights. Unchanging prices - customers who want to keep their service can do just that, and the price won’t change, even if the plan is no longer offered or the promotional price expires. T-Mobile Tuesdays - a special customer appreciation day each week with exclusive deals. Unlimited service - on the One plan, there is no limit to calls, texts or data. KickBack - users on the One plan who use less than 2GB of data in a month can get a $10 credit on their account.

Not already convinced? More T-Mobile perks:

Firstly, users will pay exactly what T-Mobile lists as the price of the plan. That price includes all taxes and fees, so monthly budgets just got a lot easier to figure out.

(Image: © T-Mobile)

Secondly, the T-Mobile One Plan doesn’t make customers think about what service they’re getting. Everyone gets unlimited talk, unlimited text, and unlimited data. And anyone getting two or more lines gets a free Netflix subscription with their service.

The service also includes perks for travelers, such as talk, text and data in 140+ countries (though there are some limits the service abroad). The unlimited talk, text and data included in the plan extend to travel in Mexico and Canada as well. And, customers on Gogo-enabled flights can continue to text for free and get 1-hour of free data.

The upgrades available:

Naturally, T-Mobile has a way to upgrade it’s One plan with more perks and functionality. These plans are not separate from the One plan, and function as add-on services to the base plan.

T-Mobile One Plus plan:

For an extra $10 per line each month, users can get unlimited HD streaming in the US, doubled data speeds abroad, and unlimited Wi-Fi on Gogo-enabled flights. That’s topped off with unlimited mobile hotspot with 10GB at 4G LTE speeds, transcription of voicemails, and T-Mobile’s Name ID service.

T-Mobile One Plus International plan : Users can instead pay an extra $25 per line each month to get even more. The One Plus International has the same perks as the One Plus plan, but offers unlimited mobile hotspot data at 4G LTE speeds and unlimited international calling to landlines in over 70 countries and mobile phones in over 30 countries.

Important restrictions on the T-Mobile One Plan:

While the T-Mobile One Plan is the foundation, it’s not the pinnacle of T-Mobile’s service, and there are some limitations.

Users who exceed 50GB of data usage a month may experience slowed data rates during network congestion, but 50GB is a wildly high cap, and that’s just slowed data, not stopped data. For some reference, you could stream an hour of standard definition video every day and not come close to exceeding 50GB in a month.

Mobile hotspot speeds for the base T-Mobile One Plan are not given priority, and may not be at 4G LTE speed. That said, T-Mobile doesn’t mention anything about actually restricting hotspot usage other than that data usage must primarily be on a mobile device for users who exceed 50GB a month.

For videophiles, T-Mobile also appears to limit videos streaming over cellular connections to non-HD quality. It offers an upgrade to the base plan that adds allows HD video streaming.

Simply Prepaid T-Mobile plans:

While the T-Mobile One plan is a great deal, it’s not very cheap if you’re getting a plan alone. And it has a lot of features that casual phone users might not need. For those who don’t mind a limit here and there if it saves a few bucks, T-Mobile has a few other plans.

These three Simply Prepaid plans have a cap on 4G LTE data, but otherwise come with unlimited 3G data, talk and text:

Thanks to the limited time deal, the 10GB plan is a great bargain, and the 6GB plan is pointless.

For the cheapest and most bare-bones plans, T-Mobile also offers some pay-as-you-go options for users with basic phones or who don't think they'll use their smartphone very much but want the option available.