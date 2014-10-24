Sprint's 'iPhone for Life' program offers yearly iPhone upgrades

Apple so far has a pretty great track record when it comes to phones, but will the iPhone always be at the top of its class?

With its new "iPhone for Life" program, announced in September alongside the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, US carrier Sprint is hoping it will.

The plans announced last month let users make monthly payments and get a new iPhone every two years, but Sprint has just announced an updated version that lets you upgrade every 12 months instead.

Subscribers will pay anywhere from $30 to $45 (depending which version of the iPhone 6 they get) to lease the phone for a year, after which they can buy the leased phone, upgrade to a new iPhone for no money down, continue leasing their current phone, or end the agreement entirely.

Out with the old

The new iPhone for Life plans will be available starting November 14, 9 to 5 Mac reports.

The plans also require users to sign up for a $50 unlimited talk, text and data plan, bringing the total costs per month to between $80 and $95.

The old two-year plans will still be available, but reportedly only for the iPhone 5S.