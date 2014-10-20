Samsung's massive Galaxy Mega 2 hits the US on AT&T this week

The Mega 2 shares the Note 3's pleather behind

The Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 was revealed unceremoniously in August, when it spontaneously went on sale in Malaysia and Thailand.

Now the Samsung phablet that isn't the Galaxy Note 4 is launching in the US this week through AT&T.

The Galaxy Mega 2 will arrive at the carrier October 24 for $475 off-contract, $150 with a two-year agreement, or $19.80/$23.75 on a 24- or 20-month AT&T Next plan.

Mega in size only

The Samsung Galaxy Mega stretches the definition of portable, but in truth its "Mega" descriptor only applies to its 6-inch size.

The phablet's other specs, including a 1.5GHz quad-core Exynos processor, 1.5GB of memory, an 8-megapixel camera, a 2800mAh battery, and Android KitKat, are less impressive.

At least it has the Galaxy Note 3's faux-leather backing - a plus, if you're into that sort of thing.

